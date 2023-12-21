Browne Jacobson Bolsters Presence in Wales with Three New Appointments

UK & Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has bolstered its Health and Government sectors with three new appointments – demonstrating its continuing commitment to growing its Welsh based team in the recently opened Cardiff office.

Senior Associate Owen Fear has joined the Clinical Negligence team, while Associate Megan Rogers and Legal Assistant Emmanuelle Loubat join the Public Law, Planning and Environment team.

Owen joins the firm from NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership (NWSSP) – Legal and Risk Services. During his time at NWSSP, Owen conducted a high value, wide-ranging multi-track caseload and provided training to clinicians and clients to explain and promote awareness of relevant legal issues. He also provided representation in relation to the Covid-19 Public Inquiry. Owen will be supporting Jonathan Fuggle, Partner and Division Lead in the Health Advisory and Litigation Department.

Megan joins from Watkins & Gunn Solicitors where she spent 5 years working in the Public Law team. She has experience in assisting with Judicial Review challenges, Special Educational Needs matters and multi-track personal injury cases. She advises clients on High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court Judicial Review challenges. Megan also provides pro-bono advice for Cardiff Lawyers Care.

Emmanuelle joins the firm from Harding Evans LLP where she worked as a paralegal in the commercial litigation team. There, she assisted on advising a Welsh Commissioner on its public sector equality duty and acted for a regulator in relation to a third-party disclosure order involving the use of confidential material. Emmanuelle also embarked on a short secondment to the Gambling Commission.

The firm’s Cardiff office, which opened in June 2023, was co-founded by partner and office head Tim Edds and Browne Jacobson’s Executive Lead for Wales and partner Laura Hughes. Browne Jacobson also has offices in Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Exeter, London, Manchester, and Nottingham.

The three appointments demonstrate Browne Jacobson’s continued commitment to the Welsh market, having delivered legal advice to clients in Wales for over 25 years. This includes advice to the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, Local Government Association Wales, Sodexo, Qualifications Wales, the Independent Monitoring Authority for Citizens Rights, and various other Welsh Local Authorities and Local Health Boards.

On the appointments, Partner at Cardiff Office Head Tim Edds and Partner and Executive for Wales Laura Hughes commented:

“We are so pleased to welcome Owen, Megan, and Emmanuelle to our fast-growing Cardiff team. They each bring with them experience and expertise which will be a real asset to our Welsh and wider Government and Health clients. “They join the firm at an exciting time for the Wales team as we continue to expand our offering in the Welsh market. Our ability to service both the public and private sector in Wales, means we can be even more aligned to the public and social changes that Wales is facing, ensuring our clients in Wales are receiving the very best advice and allowing us to support them in tackling society’s biggest issues. “Owen, Megan and Emmanuelle’s ambitions and commitment to making a positive difference through their work perfectly mirrors the O Shaped behaviours and mindsets that we as a firm have adopted.”

Owen, Megan and Emmanuelle’s appointments follows on from the recent Cardiff appointment of Barrister Rebecca Blackwood, Senior Associate Bill Cordingley into its public law team and Legal Assistant Phillip Brettell into its Criminal Compliance and Regulatory team.