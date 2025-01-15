Target Group Strengthens Senior Team with New Chief Information Officer

Target Group, a leading provider of business process servicing, software and digital transformation, has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Scott Hill as chief information officer (CIO).

Scott brings more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry, implementing global strategies, business change initiatives and multi-million pound digital transformation projects for both national and international brands. This spans across multiple sectors such as financial services, utilities and education, as well as a number of global consumer and retail brands.

Scott joins Newport-based Target following the conclusion of his contract as global head of website transformation for Diageo.

In his new role, Scott will use his extensive experience to support both new and existing Target clients in their own digital transformation. He will be tasked with overseeing Target’s entire IT strategy, ensuring the business can meet the demands of its customers in all sectors, while continuing to deliver cutting-edge innovation across its full capabilities.

Target is well known in financial services for its broad lender proposition, including its state-of-the-art originations platform, Mortgage Hub. Alongside loan servicing, collections management and resource augmentation, Target supports leading brands in multiple sectors through business process outsourcing (BPO), managed services, remediations and device finance, among others.

Scott Hill said:

“Target presents a tremendous opportunity to join a company built on innovative technology and fantastic talent. I’m excited to be helping deliver the change that will enable Target to achieve its clear ambitions and provide an even greater service to its broad range of clients. Not only is my experience well suited to Target and its client base, but in the stewardship of Target’s relationship with its tremendous parent company Tech Mahindra. “As Target continues to scale, I’m looking forward to working with the senior team and talented colleagues across Target to not just deliver for clients, but exceed expectations. We want to bring them a roadmap of innovations and part of my remit will be putting the strategies, technology and resources in place to do just that. Alongside delighting clients, our aim is to attract new business and excite our colleagues, recognising their talents and their hard work in driving our proposition and the wider business forward.”

Peter O’Connor, CEO of Target Group, added: