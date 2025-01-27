Target Group Strengthens Product Team with UX Specialist Appointment

Target Group, a provider of business process servicing, software and digital transformation, has strengthened its product team with the appointment of Kate Fisher as product designer.

As an applied scientist, Kate brings more than 20 years of knowledge and expertise in user experience (UX), utilising behavioural science to build better solutions and answer real world challenges. Throughout her career, Kate has led on the design, development and delivery of ecommerce platforms, retail solutions and bespoke applications in a broad range of sectors including financial services, pensions, conveyancing and property.

Her expertise is in translating business objectives, hefty project specifications and large data sets into interactive prototypes and tangible solutions – all with the help of mixed methods of research and empirical evidence.

Kate joins the team tasked with supporting the ongoing development and deployment of Mortgage Hub, Target’s state-of-the-art platform for mortgage originations.

Behavioural science plays an integral role in Target’s award-winning Mortgage Hub platform. The aim is to replace legacy systems and processes that have hampered the home buying and selling process for all parties. Instead, by using behavioural science and engaging with all the key parties involved in the process, Target has been able to help answer those key frustrations and deliver an improved experience for all those involved in the home buying journey

Alongside Mortgage Hub, the product team works across Target’s full proposition of outsourced services and software solutions. Target supports clients in a variety of sectors through business process outsourcing (BPO), third-party administration and People as a Service. Target is also able to assist with the likes of payments and collections, remediation services and device finance.

Kate Fisher comments:

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Target. The role presents an interesting and exciting challenge in a complex space that I’ve always wanted to work in and learn more about. The opportunity to work with a talented and experienced team that has worked with massive brands is a huge bonus, as is the expertise of the wider Tech Mahindra family. “I’ve been really impressed with the team’s work on Mortgage Hub, helping to answer those common challenges and provide the technology to take the weight off specialists’ hands to allow them to focus on what they do best. I’m excited to join this team and support their work by identifying opportunities to help users navigate complex tasks with a minimal amount of effort.”

Katie Pender, COO of Target Group, adds: