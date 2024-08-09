Swansea Council Confirm New Hotel Set for Swansea’s Copr Bay

A new hotel is set to arrive in Swansea city centre, promising a significant boost to the local economy. Swansea Council has selected a preferred developer and operator for the hotel, which will be built on a site temporarily landscaped between Swansea Arena and the LC.

The council plans to enter detailed negotiations with the chosen developer and operator, who collaborate with several prominent global hotel brands. Once these discussions are finalised, the council will announce the hotel's brand.

The proposed hotel will feature 150 bedrooms and a rooftop bar offering views of Swansea Bay, catering to approximately 40,000 guests annually. The council has approved the sale of the designated land to the developer, with further details, including the hotel's brand, to be revealed once agreements are concluded.

The construction of the hotel will be financed through a mix of developer funds and grant funding, including contributions from the Welsh Government. Subject to final agreements and planning consent, construction is anticipated to begin next year.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“We know from an expert-led recent study commissioned by our tourism team that there's a need for more high-quality, modern hotel rooms in Swansea by 2026. This is because of our growing tourism offer, and the positive impact the arena has had on visitor numbers. “The new hotel earmarked for the site between Swansea Arena and the LC will go some way to helping meet that demand, while also helping create jobs for local people and supporting our city centre traders. “We now look forward to detailed discussions with our preferred hotel developer for this site and will release more information as soon as we're able to do so.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Our city's tourism offer is continuing to go from strength to strength, with figures showing visitors spent £609m throughout 2023 in the Swansea, Mumbles and Gower area.