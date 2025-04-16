Property Wales  |

16 April 2025
Property / Construction

Placemaking Grant Extended with £26m to Support Regeneration Across Wales

Former Woolpack

The Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant has been extended for a further two years with £26 million of funding being made available to support town centres across Wales.

The Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant was introduced in March 2021 to consolidate various smaller regeneration grants into a single, streamlined capital grant programme.

It supports a wide range of interventions such as commercial property improvements, more town centre living and better-quality public spaces. It will also support more greening of town centres with new recreational facilities like small parks and play areas.

The maximum grant allowance has also been increased from £250,000 to £300,000 per application.

Projects can be delivered by local authorities themselves, or by third parties such as town councils, Business Improvement Districts, third and private sector organisations and individuals. Applications are prioritised and processed by local authorities.

The previous round of grant funding helped transform vacant properties across Wales, including the former Woolpack in Glynneath which now houses a doughnut coffee shop with four one-bed flats above following extensive renovation.

The former Canterbury Arms in Neath also underwent a comprehensive refurbishment to create three commercial units on the ground floor with four residential flats above.

Former Canterbury Arms 1

Meanwhile, Cyngor Gwynedd utilised the grant funding to improve Bangor City Centre by installing new fingerposts and information boards on local landmarks, guiding residents and visitors and encouraging them to explore the offerings of Bangor.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, praised the success of the programme in her speech to the All-Wales Regeneration Conference in February, saying:

“By investing in our towns and city centres, we are not only enhancing the physical environment but also fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents.

 

“Bringing empty properties back into active use and breathing new life into our town and city centres are key pillars of our regeneration strategy here in Wales.

 

“The continuation of the grant programme, with increased funding and grant allowances, makes funding for regeneration projects more accessible, enabling us to build on the successes we have already achieved.”


Related Posts:

