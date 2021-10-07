Swansea Building Society Boosts Team with Senior Appointment

Swansea Building Society has strengthened its team with a new senior appointment as it continues to expand its business and win new customers in South East Wales.

Dan Goulding has joined Swansea Building Society as a business development manager, overseeing the development of its mortgage business in the South East Wales/Monmouthshire region.

Goulding was previously a product development manager, overseeing mortgage and savings products at another regional building society. Prior to that, he has 18 years of business development experience in the financial services industry covering South Wales and England.

The building society is also currently recruiting for an assistant to help Goulding acquire new business and further consolidate its standing and reputation within the region.

Swansea Building Society was ranked the most profitable in the UK last year. It was also confirmed as the 30th largest building society in the UK, with total assets of £414 million, a sizable increase on £370 million the previous year. In recent years, in contrast to most financial services firms, it has opened several new branches around Wales.

Dan Goulding, BDM (Monmouthshire) at Swansea Building Society, said:

“I am joining Swansea Building Society as it enjoys a period of superb growth, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute towards the continued success of this vibrant, customer focussed organisation. “I’m particularly looking forward to working with Mortgage Brokers and professionals in the South East Wales/Monmouthshire area and to introducing them to Swansea Building Society and our flexible and tailored approach to lending. Customers aren’t one size fits all, so I can’t wait to be able to present Brokers with an alternative for those cases which don’t fit into pre-determined boxes.”

Richard Miles, Head of Savings / Area Manager (East), Swansea Building Society, added: