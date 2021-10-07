New Medical Director for Ludlow Street Healthcare

Specialist healthcare provider, Ludlow Street Healthcare, has appointed a new Medical Director, Dr Marcin Flirski, to oversee the organisation’s medical teams and join the Board of Directors to progress the organisation’s development and strategic goal setting.

Since arriving in the UK in 2013 Dr Flirski has worked as a consultant psychiatrist in various forensic and locked rehabilitation settings, working with patients with complex and varied needs.

As well as his management and Board member roles, Dr Flirski will also have an active consultant psychiatrist role, working with patients in his capacity as a responsible clinician.

As Ludlow Street Healthcare specialises in providing care for adults over the age of 18 with complex mental health problems, autism, learning disabilities, and neuropsychiatric conditions including dementia and acquired brain injuries, his wealth of expertise will prove invaluable.

Dr Flirski said,

“I am excited to be joining Ludlow Street Healthcare and I hope that through my work, patients’ satisfaction with the care they receive in our services will be even better than it already is. “I am passionate about minimising restrictions in mental healthcare. As well as focusing on clinical treatment, our services should aim to maximise the quality of life of people we support by facilitating a busy therapeutic timetable. People supported by our services should have regular access to the community. I also intend to strongly promote their involvement in the running of our services.”

David Lawrence, Chief Executive of Ludlow Street Healthcare said,

“We are delighted to welcome Dr Flirski to the Ludlow Street Healthcare family as he takes over the Medical Director role from Dr Simon Burton who is finally fulfilling a long-held plan to return with his family to their home in Australia. “With his considerable experience in complex mental health services, we are confident that Dr Flirski will provide strong leadership and oversight. His vigour and fresh perspective will also be invaluable as we continuously strive to improve the level of care we provide to all our service users and as we evolve as an organisation.”

Established in 2005 Ludlow Street Healthcare has supported and cared for over 800 people. For over a decade, it has worked in partnership with the NHS, developing services and investing in the necessary health infrastructure and staff training, to support patients on their journey to recovery and a more independent and fulfilling life, through step-down to community living – improving social integration and inclusion.

More information about Ludlow Street Healthcare is available on their website https://www.lshealthcare.co.uk/