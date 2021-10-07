Gamlins Law Recruits Three New People to Team

A leading North Wales law firm has recruited three highly experienced personal injury and clinical negligence lawyers.

Gamlins Law has brought on board Simon Roberts, Elen Wynne Roberts and Sally Richards.

Simon, Elen and Sally have a background of working with clients across the UK, including on some of the most complex and high-profile cases.

Their decision to join Gamlins Law marks a return to North Wales for all three who have previously worked in the area or have strong family connections.

Simon and Elen have worked together at North West firms, most recently at a Liverpool-based PI firm. Simon has acted for clients in multiple million-pound claims and is a specialist in serious and catastrophic injury cases.

Elen has a background ranging from road traffic accidents and multi-party actions to complex brain injury cases as well as clinical negligence claims.

Sally, who has previously worked for law firms in Chester and Liverpool, also specialises in catastrophic and serious injury claims.

The new team’s combined experience means that Rhyl-headquartered Gamlins Law can handle the full breadth of PI and clinical negligence cases ranging from product, occupier and employer liability claims and RTAs through to the more serious and complex cases.

Ron Davison, Managing Director at Gamlins Law, said:

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit three of the best PI and clinical negligence lawyers not just in Wales but in the whole of the UK. “One of our objectives as a business is to demonstrate that all of the high- quality legal services clients require can be found in North Wales and not just the major cities. “The recruitment of Simon, Elen and Sally is a further high-profile demonstration of this ethos. “With a greater move towards hybrid working, we are being approached by some of the UK’s best legal talent who are now able to combine working for an ambitious business such as Gamlins Law while living in one of the most attractive parts of the UK.”

Simon said:

“I am delighted to have joined Gamlins Law, a firm with a fantastic reputation and now with the capability to meet all the needs of PI and clinical negligence clients in North Wales and elsewhere.”

Sally said:

“I decided to join Gamlins Law because the firm stands for the right values in the way it acts for its clients. When you are acting for clients in often complex and highly emotional cases, it is important they can trust their lawyer and know they are completely committed to their best interests.”

Elen said:

“My roots are firmly in North Wales so, in many ways, this move feels like I am coming home.”

Gamlins Law employs over 70 people and will move to a new HQ at Morfa Hall in Rhyl later this year. It has further offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh and Holywell.