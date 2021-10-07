The Body Shop Unveils New Store Concept at St David’s Cardiff

The Body Shop has launched its new sustainable store concept at St David’s Dewi Sant Cardiff.

The iconic activist beauty brand has given its St David’s store a complete overhaul, converting it into an ‘activist maker workshop’. The new concept aims to inspire consumers to fight for a fairer, more beautiful world and embrace a sustainable way of living.

A focal point of the newly reopened St David’s store will be The Body Shop Activism Hub where people can discover the brand’s activist ethos first pioneered by Dame Anita Roddick as well as campaign for social change around issues ranging from gender equality to fighting cosmetic animal testing. Customers can also find out how they can get involved and take a stand with The Body Shop’s global and local collective of fearless activists.

The new concept store in Cardiff introduces The Body Shop’s refill station where customers can purchase aluminium bottles to be filled and refilled with one of the brand’s 12 best-loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and handwashes. Throughout the store, bestseller bays will highlight The Body Shop’s most-loved products including the Tea Tree, Charcoal and Hemp ranges, sourced through the brand’s Community Fair Trade programme. Other features include a product packaging recycling service and a gifting station to personalise gifts with stamps, ribbons and recyclable paper. In addition, The Body Shop’s Activist Maker Workshop teams will be on hand to help shoppers experience and play with products offering advice, makeovers and demonstrations and sharing its latest campaigns to fight for the environment and social justice.

The newly reopened store was outfitted with sustainable fixtures made from reclaimed wood and recycled plastics to help minimise its environmental footprint, including a metal facade constructed in aluminium, which requires less energy production than other materials and is infinitely recyclable. The store also boasts worktop surfaces that are manufactured from 100% recycled material destined for landfill.

“Our new St David’s Cardiff store showcases the best of The Body Shop’s brand values,” said Donna Hynes, UK Retail Director. “This new concept store marks the return to our activism roots. We want our customers to roll up their sleeves and join us in playing with products and campaigning for issues that progress equality.”

James Waugh, Centre Director at St David’s Dewi Sant, said:

“The Body Shop is a much-loved brand here at St David’s and it’s exciting to see it roll-out its new-concept sustainable store which we are sure will give shoppers a unique, hands-on and inspiring experience.”