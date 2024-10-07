Statutory Consultation Launched for Pembrokeshire Solar Farm Proposal

Statkraft, Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, is launching its statutory consultation on detailed proposals for Alleston Solar Farm in Pembrokeshire.

The plans for the development between Pembroke and Lamphey follow extensive environmental studies and feedback received during early engagement carried out last year.

Statkraft says that ss a result of feedback, some important changes have been made to the proposals, including removing areas of solar panels from fields along Lower Lamphey Road and in front of the Grade II listed farmhouse, creating an orchard to enhance the heritage setting and enhancements to biodiversity areas throughout the site.

The proposed solar farm would have a capacity of approximately 30MW and produce enough energy to power more than 14,000 homes. The proposed development would connect to the

national grid via existing powerlines; therefore, no additional cables will be needed outside of the site boundary.

Statkraft says it is committed to working closely with the local community to bring long term value and deliver a project that can be considered a local asset. As part of the proposal, a Community Benefit Fund will be established which is anticipated to deliver £480,000 over the course of the project’s 40-year lifespan.

Gui Zandomeneghi, Statkraft’s Principal Solar Project Manager, said:

“We’ve made some important changes to our plans, following feedback from the early engagement last year and the results of the site investigations and surveys. I want to thank everyone who has taken the time to speak with us so far. “Projects like Alleston Solar Farm are essential to overcoming energy security and the climate emergency, facilitating the transition from fossil fuels to low carbon energy and supporting the Welsh Government’s target for electricity to be 100% renewable by 2035. I’d encourage local people to come along to one of the events we’re holding and chat with myself and the team.”

More information on the proposals can be found on the project website – www.alleston-solar.co.uk – and members of the project team will be available to discuss the project at the consultation events:

1pm to 6pm on Tuesday 22 October 2024 at Pembroke Town Hall, Main Street (SA71 4JS).

12pm to 4.30pm on Wednesday 23 October 2024 at Lamphey Village Hall (SA71 5PB).

The deadline for comments is midnight on Tuesday 19 November 2024.

Following the statutory consultation, the proposals will be finalised, and a Development of National Significance (DNS) application will be submitted to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) for examination before being determined by Welsh Government Ministers.