Sportswear Manufacturer Agrees 7 Year Partnership with The WRU

European sportswear manufacturer Macron has netted a seven-year partnership with The Welsh Rugby Union.

Under the terms of the signing, Macron becomes the WRU’s official technical partner and the company will supply bespoke matchday kit, as well as full training, travel and leisure wear, including accessories, to its senior men’s, women’s and pathway teams from October.

Macron will make a further investment into Welsh rugby’s community game by providing £6m worth of kits for the duration of the deal to 300 community clubs.

Macron CEO, Gianluca Pavanello, said:

“The Welsh Rugby Union has a rich history in world rugby and is a Union that boasts incredible accolades – but, more importantly, plays a fundamental role in Welsh culture and society. Partnerships with the Scarlets and Cardiff Blues have given us an appreciation of the love that Welsh fans have for the sport. That same love and passion grows even stronger every time the national team enters the field. We at Macron will offer the Welsh Rugby Union our technical competence, creative ability and a bit of Italian flair to develop their match day kit, their clothing lines as well as a merchandising collection that will be unique to this great nation and one that we hope will capture the hearts of players and fans alike.”

Andrew Meech, a Director in the Business Litigation team at JCP Solicitors, said:

“I am delighted we could play a role in this prestigious deal between Marcon and the WRU, not least because JCP is firmly rooted in Wales. On a personal level, it has been fantastic to link up with Macron once again as it expands an already impressive portfolio of sports teams. “I have had the pleasure of working with Macron for a number of years now, providing legal support to the company on a range of matters to include its deals with Nottingham Forest FC, Reading FC, Bolton Wanderers FC, the Scottish Rugby Union and its merchandise deal with the Scarlets. “This deal with the WRU brings me great personal satisfaction as a rugby fan and the fact that Macron is pledging kit support to grass-roots rugby here in our communities is very pleasing – it is a testament to Macon’s philosophy”. “Sports Law is a fast-evolving area of expertise, sporting deals and acquisitions are often high value and prestigious, so it is important that the parties involved can call upon a high level of knowledge, professionalism and attention to detail from their legal teams.”

The new Wales matchday kit will be worn for the first time against France in a warm-up match in Paris on 24th October, it will feature in the rescheduled Guinness Six Nations 2020 match against Scotland on 31st October and in the new-look Autumn Nations Cup in November and December. The first kits pledged to community clubs will be available in time for the 2021-22 season.