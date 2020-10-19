The Search to Identify the UK’s Leading Food and Drink Heroes

The search is on to identify the UK’s leading Food and Drink Heroes, in a new award programme designed to recognise entrepreneurs within the countries’ growing food and drink industries.

The event is organised by the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, who this year will be working alongside food & drink specialists Visionary Food Solutions. The new event has launched, with entries now open ahead of the awards celebration scheduled for 2021.

The Food and Drink Heroes awards will aim to shine a spotlight on the growing food and drink industry, the entrepreneurs who make it happen, and the up and coming brands who are innovating and pushing boundaries within their industries.

Challenger brands make up 96% of Britain’s total food and drink businesses and contribute a highly significant £18bn to the UK economy. The Food and Drink heroes programme is designed to support, celebrate and recognise these essential entrepreneurs.

Francesca James, founder of both Food and Drink Heroes, and the Great British Entrepreneur Awards said:

“Food & drink contributes £31.1bn to the economy and research shows that Britain’s food and drink sector continues to forge ahead at home and abroad despite current economic and political uncertainty. These awards will recognise and champion the entrepreneurs within the UK's food and drink industry, shining a spotlight on and supporting them to continue growing and bringing benefits home including jobs, wealth and international renown”.

The awards programme will consist of 14 categories, including Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year, Restaurant or Cafe Entrepreneur of the Year and Sustainability Entrepreneur of the Year. The entries will then be assessed by some of Great Britain’s most successful food and drink entrepreneurs and industry experts.

One of those judges, Gareth Hobbs, who is Managing Director of Visionary Food Solutions said:

“One of the things I get most excited about in life is seeing challenger brands bringing innovation to the market. These are the brands that are creating and evolving trends globally, tapping into changing lifestyles to bring us newness that better meets these needs. I am thrilled to be involved in the judging panel with this new award which recognises and celebrates the countries food and drink heroes.”

Despite the challenging times of the recent pandemic, and the effect it has had on the hospitality and events industry, the announcement of a new, high-profile awards programme will come as welcome news and a positive sign, not only to the businesses who’s hard work is set to be recognised, but for the industry as a whole.

On the partnership with Visionary, Francesca James concluded:

“We’re delighted to be supported by Visionary Food Solutions who are experts at working with brands needing commercial support to accelerate their business. Their support, expertise and commitment to the industry will truly help us to shine a spotlight on and champion exceptional founders behind these emerging brands”

For more information on the awards, or for information on how to enter, please visit: http://www.foodanddrinkentrepreneur.com/