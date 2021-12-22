Special Recognition for Charity Founded by HRH The Prince of Wales

HRH The Prince of Wales has received a National Mentoring Award on behalf of PRIME Cymru, the charity he founded 20 years ago.

The charity was honoured for its hugely successful mentoring programme, which has contributed to helping more than 15,000 over 50s into employment, self-employment, volunteering and training.

The globally recognised initiative, National Mentoring Day, presented the award to His Royal Highness at the charity’s 20th anniversary event at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells, on Friday 10th December.

His Royal Highness accepted the award on behalf of the charity for PRIME Cymru’s ‘Outstanding Contribution to Mentoring’ in Wales from Chelsey Baker, Chief Executive of National Mentoring Day.

Ms Baker said:

“We are delighted to showcase the important work PRIME Cymru is doing to support people back into the workplace. The over 50s are in their prime of life and are a vital and valuable asset to the economy. We hope by recognising this important mentoring programme it will inspire others to become a mentor or seek mentoring.”

HRH said:

“What wonderful recognition for the charity.”

In 2001 HRH The Prince of Wales founded PRIME Cymru, in response to the many letters he was receiving from those aged over 50, who felt like they were on the ‘scrap heap’, facing overwhelming problems securing work because of their age.

David Pugh, Chief Executive of PRIME Cymru, said:

“I am delighted that our founder HRH The Prince of Wales was able to join us today to celebrate our 20th anniversary year and to accept, on behalf of the charity, an award in recognition of PRIME Cymru’s outstanding contribution to mentoring presented by National Mentoring Day. “I am so proud of all the work that the charity has performed over the last 20 years and of the commitment of all of our staff and the invaluable contribution made by our volunteer mentors who have helped us to support well over 15,000 people in Wales with positive outcomes in their journey towards work.”

His Royal Highness met some of the charity’s mentors and mentees during his visit. Hannah Rogers and Nigel Fenlon started their business, Resilient Foster Care, with the support of mentor Brian Birtles.

Nigel said:

“Brian understood what we were trying to achieve. I’d recommend having a mentor to anyone with a decent idea and the passion and commitment to make it happen. A mentor can prevent you from being put off and their business knowledge is really helpful.”

PRIME Cymru is expanding its mentoring programme to recruit and train an additional 200 mentors. Anyone who feels they have skills and experience that others could benefit from and would like to become a mentor with PRIME Cymru is encouraged to get in touch.

Email: [email protected] Tel: 01550 721813

Mentors will be given free, accredited training, recognised by the Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs.