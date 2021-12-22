UK Agrees 2022 Fishing Catch Limits with EU and Norway

The UK has reached agreement with Norway and the European Union on catch limits for 2022 for six jointly managed fish stocks in the North Sea.

The agreement signals the Parties’ continued commitment to the sustainable management of North Sea cod, haddock, plaice, whiting, herring and saithe to ensure the long-term viability of these stocks. The agreement has also established plans to review the distribution and management of shared stocks such as hake – a measure that aims to safeguard stocks which are important for the whole UK catching sector.

Negotiating as an independent coastal State, the UK has agreed catch levels for 2022 with Norway and the EU that provide fishing opportunities estimated to be worth around £190 million to the UK fishing industry, based on historic landing prices. This will provide certainty and stability for the industry ahead of the new year.

Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said:

I am pleased to announce we have concluded trilateral negotiations between the UK, EU and Norway. We are proud to have led discussion to a positive conclusion as we seek to set a gold standard for the entire fishing industry. We are confident that this agreement has struck a balance that will benefit both our fishing industry and ensure our marine environment is healthy and viable long into the future.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said:

As an independent coastal State the UK has agreed catch levels that provide opportunities estimated to be worth around £190 million to our fishing industry. I welcome the outcome of these negotiations as they provide certainty and stability for fishermen in Scotland and the rest of the UK while championing sustainability.

Throughout negotiations the UK, as chair, has advocated for stock management decisions based on the best science available to ensure sustainable agreements are made and stocks are protected for the interests of our industry and a healthy, viable marine environment.

Catch levels for five of the six stocks have been set in line with, or lower than, the level advised by scientists at the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES).

The catch levels agreed for 2022 (compared to 2021) are:

Cod rollover

Haddock +5%

Herring +20%

Plaice -12%

Saithe -24%

Whiting +25%

The UK Government has worked closely throughout the negotiations with the Scottish Government and other administrations to reach this consensus which seeks to benefit the entire UK fishing industry.

An assessment on the number of individual TACs set consistent with ICES advice will be published on the conclusion of the UK’s annual fisheries negotiations.

