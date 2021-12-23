Admiral’s £350,000 Charitable Christmas Present

Welsh financial services company Admiral has brought festive cheer to 10 charities across South Wales with generous donations, just in time for Christmas.

The sizable donations totalling £350,000 and are from the Admiral Covid-19 Support Fund, a £6 million commitment by the company to support communities and charities impacted by the pandemic.

Cristina Nestares, CEO of UK Insurance at Admiral said,

“The past two years have been challenging for many people, charities, and organisations. Caring for our communities is very important to us and we’re delighted to have been able to help those in need through the £6 million Admiral Covid-19 Support Fund. I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to make these donations in time for the festive season and hope our support enables the continuation of vital support, over the Christmas period and beyond.”

One of the charities benefitting from the donation is Tŷ Hafan, a leading Welsh children’s charity which provides comfort, care, and support to children with life-limiting conditions. Tŷ Hafan, like many charities, has found itself in urgent need of support following the on-going impact of Covid-19 and relies on the generosity of the public to carry out its vital services.

Maria Timon Samra, Tŷ Hafan CEO said,

“On behalf of the children and families we care for, Tŷ Hafan would like to say a huge thank you to Admiral for their support during this challenging time. The generous donation will help us to continue providing expert care and keep our hospice doors open to children and young people requiring urgent and end-of-life care, as well as run vital care services out in the community.”

The other charities receiving large donations in time for Christmas are: The Wallich, Valleys Kids, School of Hard Knocks, Hijinx, Llamau, Women’s Aid, Samaritans, The Prince’s Trust and Maggies.

Since the launch of the £6 million Admiral Covid-19 Support Fund in 2020 it has supported communities across Wales and internationally. In spring 2021 Admiral donated £1 million to The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) in support of its efforts to tackle the ongoing devastation being caused by Covid-19 in India. Admiral, which employs 700 people in Delhi, witnessed first-hand the impact of Covid-19 in India. The £1 million donation helped provide access to critical oxygen supplies and increased rapid Covid-19 testing capacity.

Admiral also contributed to the UK insurance and long-term savings industry’s Covid-19 Support Fund which helped support some of the people hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis. The donation supported Business in the Community’s National Business Response Network, linking business resources with community needs.

The Admiral Covid-19 Support Fund donation model also saw Admiral colleagues requesting what should be supported, which resulted in a wide variety of needs being met, such as providing school equipment, delivering medical supplies and PPE, sourcing tablets for care homes, donating meals to hospitals as well as making cash donations to charities and organisations in need. The company’s purpose is to help more people to look after their future, always striving for better together, and the Admiral Covid-19 Support Fund is a direct and natural expression of this purpose.

Admiral remains committed to supporting local communities and worthy causes with new initiatives set to launch in 2022.