South Wales Training Academy Announce Expansion with Several New Appointments

Barry based construction training business The Construction Hub Academy have announced several new appointments as well as a significant internal promotion.

In a move to enhance the vision to be the trusted quality and compliance training provider to the construction industry in Wales, Carys Ackerman has joined the business as Training Manager.

Carys has great knowledge and understanding of the customer journey in construction training, having previously worked for JP Training and Arc Plant & Civils Training. Her remit is to ensure all service levels and customer delivery are supplied to a five-star standard. Since the business started operating in Barry from November 2022 the company’s Google rating has improved significantly to 4.9. Carys’s objective, along with the rest of the team, is to achieve the highest score of 5.0.

In a move to further strengthen the management team at the academy, Chase Westwood has been promoted to the role of Operations Manager.

Chase started working at the academy in June 2022 as a plant operations instructor. He will oversee the instructors in the business to ensure there are consistent and high standards of delivery to all candidates, whether they are training as an individual, through their employer or as an apprentice.

Two further appointments compliment this expansion with Daniel Rossiter joining as Assessor and Megan Ackerman as Office Administrator. Both new roles were created because of the growing demand for training courses.

The business was launched in December 2020 to provide NPORS and CPCS accredited in-house training courses for operating equipment in all working sectors. Utilising only highly experienced and qualified instructors the training is either conducted at sites in Barry or Blackwood or at customers’ sites across the UK and has recently been accredited with the City & Guilds Construction Level 2 & 3 Civil Operations – Groundworks apprenticeships.

Chris Rosser, Director at The Construction Hub Academy comments on these announcements:

“These appointments come at a crucial time for the business as we have seen demand for our courses almost double in the time we have been based at our purpose-built site in Barry. We are on a mission to upskill our candidates by providing a best-in-class opportunity to increase their skills in the construction industry in Wales. We have an amazing, dedicated team here at the academy and I am sure along with the additional support from Chase in his new role, Carys, Daniel and Megan will be great additions to the team.”

For more information, please visit tchaw.co.uk or call 01446 744775