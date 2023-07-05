Stations Looking Better than Ever Thanks to £1 million Investments in 2023

Rail customers across Wales and the English border stations have benefitted from more than £1 million of investments this year alone, with signage, flooring and customer waiting facilities getting a spruce up.

The key, targeted improvements are part of Transport for Wales’ aim to make stations clean, friendly and welcoming places.

Amongst those stations to benefit are Neath, Carmarthen, Cardiff Central, Carmarthen, Chester, Shrewsbury and Tenby.

Head of Station Infrastructure Adrian Carrington said the investment would go a long way towards making stations better for customers.

He said:

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do as a rail operator, and we are proud to be managing almost 250 stations across Wales and England. “Stations are the first things customers see when traveling with us so we want them looking the best they can be. “From clear, plain bilingual signage to nicer waiting facilities and even a freshen up with a lick of paint, these small, targeted investments show we care about each and every station. The little things really do count and we are excited to see more investment over the coming years.”

The improvements include:

24 stations having new signage

17 station rooms refurbished

300 new poster cases

195 new ramps and boarding steps

15 floor cleaning machines

40 new staff radios

5 stations externally decorated

5 stations having fire safety improvements

6 stations having bird control measures installed

One key station to receive refurbishment is Neath where more than £60,000 has been spent on the new flooring, signage, fencing and bridge repairs as well as key improvements to staff areas.

Neath Station Manager Tom Owens said:

“As a busy station at the centre of town, Neath Station plays a vital role to the community. The team here do an excellent job for customers and keeping the operation here running safely and it’s great that we’ve now had some targeted investment which has made a real difference.”

The Wrexham to Bidston line has seen every station benefit from a full signage renewal, while Shrewsbury has benefitted from a full redecoration.