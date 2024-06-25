South Wales Marine Industries Leader Secures Partnership

A Bridgend firm which is a leading global service provider in the maritime and offshore industries has announced a partnership which will give it further reach into the Greek shipowner market.
Avantis Group has announced a strategic cooperation with T.J. Giavridis Marine Services. The partnership aims to provide enhanced support and services to Greek shipowners, strengthening their capabilities in repair, retrofits, and upgrades worldwide.
Tom David, CEO at Avantis, said:
“This cooperation represents a significant milestone for the Avantis Group as we expand our reach into the key Greek market. We are excited to partner with T.J. Giavridis to provide tailored support and solutions to Greek shipowners, further solidifying our commitment to the maritime industry.”
“We are delighted to collaborate with Avantis to bring world-class services to Greek shipowners,” said John Giavridis, Deputy Managing Director at T.J. Giavridis. “Together, we will leverage our expertise and networks to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Greek maritime sector.”