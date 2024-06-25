South Wales Marine Industries Leader Secures Partnership

A Bridgend firm which is a leading global service provider in the maritime and offshore industries has announced a partnership which will give it further reach into the Greek shipowner market.

Avantis Group has announced a strategic cooperation with T.J. Giavridis Marine Services. The partnership aims to provide enhanced support and services to Greek shipowners, strengthening their capabilities in repair, retrofits, and upgrades worldwide.

Tom David, CEO at Avantis, said: