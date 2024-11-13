South Wales Businessman Undertakes Gruelling Fundraiser for Cancer Research Wales

Mike Gahan, a commercial director for a south Wales based security services company, is taking part in an intense charity cycling challenge to raise essential funds for Cancer Research Wales.

The challenge which started in Thailand on 9th November, sees Mike attempt to complete a seven-day cycling expedition along the country’s coast, covering around 100 kilometres or 62 miles per day on a route from Bangkok to Koh Samui in the searing heat and humidity.

With an aim to raise as much as possible for Cancer Research Wales, Mike’s journey of nearly 500 miles is a very different experience to his training rides through the Welsh countryside. As he explains: “I am getting back on a bike and will be sweating it out on a gruelling cycle challenge for a week up the coast of Thailand. It will be hot and humid, and we will be cycling approx. 100km each day. No, it won’t be a holiday. No, I won’t be staying in 5-star resorts. No, it won’t be a piece of cake.”

Mike hopes that his sabbatical from the boardroom will inspire donations that will support the groundbreaking work of Cancer Research Wales. The charity strives to unite Wales against cancer by funding world-class research with a specific mission: to reduce the impact of cancer and improve survival rates for the people of Wales. Importantly, all research funding remains within Wales, directly benefitting the local community.

Mike, from Llanhennock near Newport, is receiving unwavering support from his work colleagues, including Philip Popham, Managing Director of Bridgend based CCTV and fire and security solution provider SECUREIT. Philip said: “We are immensely proud of Mike’s dedication to this cause and his willingness to take on such a demanding challenge for the benefit of Cancer Research Wales”.

Mike’s colleagues at SECUREIT are encouraging everyone to support his cycling mission and contribute to this important cause. Donations can be made directly to a dedicated fundraising page, ensuring that the funds raised go directly to Cancer Research Wales, supporting innovative cancer research and improving the lives of cancer patients across Wales.

To contribute to Mike’s cause and help him build his fundraising total, donations can be made via his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mike-gahan-1729507740699

Cancer Research Wales is dedicated to uniting the nation in the fight against cancer through supporting world-class research initiatives. Focusing on groundbreaking studies that aim to improve cancer treatment and survival rates, Cancer Research Wales is funded entirely by the generous contributions of the Welsh people. They are pleased to support Mike’s fundraising attempt, and delighted that he has already received pledges of support totalling more than £2,000

For more information about Cancer Research Wales and how your support makes a difference, visit their website at www.cancerresearchwales.org.