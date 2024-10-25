Sosandar makes Welsh Debut at St David’s Cardiff

British women’s fashion brand Sosandar is set to open its first Welsh store at St David’s Cardiff.

Originally starting out as an online retailer, Sosandar has become one of the fastest-growing fashion brands in the UK.

Co-founded by two friends with more than 20 years’ experience in fashion magazines, Sosandar has an in-house design studio and offers clothing in sizes six to 20, from both casual and occasion wear to footwear and accessories.

St David’s will be home to Sosandar’s fourth store as part of its plans for 50 new launches across the country, following recent openings in Chelmsford and Marlow, with Newcastle soon to follow.

Located in the lower level of the Grand Arcade in St David’s, Sosandar is set to open by early November.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said:

“Making its Welsh debut, Sosandar is a new and exciting brand to launch at St David’s, further enhancing our women’s fashion offering. As a digital-first brand, its multichannel expansion recognises the value in physical retail; allowing brands to connect with customers, reach new audiences, and provide exceptional guest experiences.”

Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, Co-CEOs, added: