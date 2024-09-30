Mid Wales  |

30 September 2024
Mid Wales

Site for New Homes in Llandrindod Handed Over

A site that will be used to build around 20 new one-bedroom flats in the centre of Llandrindod Wells has been handed over to Powys County Council’s Housing Services.

The land between Temple Street and Western Promenade, which has been unused for 20 years, was bought by the council’s Economy and Climate Service with funding secured from the UK Government.

Work has been done to make the gable wall of the adjoining grade II* listed Automobile Palace safe and initial surveys have been completed on the site, which once formed part of the garage complex (1960s extension).

Powys County Council Cabinet Members, Matthew Dorrance (left) and Jake Berriman mark the handover of the site on Temple Street to Housing Services (from the Strategic Property Team), watched by fellow Cabinet Member Pete Roberts; Chief Officer – Place, Matt Perry and Programme Delivery Manager (Supporting Communities), Louise Nicholson.

The project is now at the design phase with the public likely to be consulted over the plans in early 2025.

There are currently 457 applicants on the Homes in Powys register, waiting for a social rented property to become available in Llandrindod Wells.

“The whole council is working together to urgently address the housing crisis we are facing,” said Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys. “This site, acquired with UK Government help, will enable us to deliver much-needed one-bedroom social rented accommodation in Llandrindod.”

Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys added:

“I’m pleased that we have been able to facilitate the redevelopment of this derelict brownfield site, which has been unused for so long. It occupies a prominent location, alongside the A483 trunk road, and currently does nothing to improve the appearance of the town centre.”



