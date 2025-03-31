New Data Drives Next Phase of Broadband Rollout in Mid Wales

Businesses in Ceredigion and Powys are being encouraged to use new data to help bring faster broadband to their area.

The UK Government has released updated technical data on broadband coverage, which will help broadband suppliers and policymakers plan future improvements.

Growing Mid Wales represents the two local authorities of Ceredigion and Powys, who are also the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee.

It says that while this information isn’t targeted towards the general public, it’s an important step in ensuring more homes and businesses can access gigabit-capable broadband in the future.

It is urging businesses to check their broadband status by using Openreach’s Fibre Checker to see if gigabit broadband is available via Full Fibre broadband build plan | Openreach

And it is suggesting that businesses and residents see if they are in a Voucher Priority Area. Some areas in Mid Wales, including Cardigan, Llandysul, Maesycrugiau, and Newcastle Emlyn, qualify for government-funded broadband vouchers. In Powys, Community Fibre Partnerships are expanding coverage.

Signing up could help influence broadband expansion plans and secure funding for better connectivity at no personal cost, says Growing Mid Wales.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: