Siemens Mobility Champions Social Value with 4,337 Community Volunteering Hours

Siemens Mobility has released its 2024 Social Value report which highlights its progress in delivering against social value goals, along with its ambitions for further embedding social value into business practices.

In 2024, Siemens Mobility initiatives included its Core Valley Line project team boosting STEM engagement across five schools, reaching more than 100 children in the Newport area.

The company also promoted railway safety by partnering with Rail Safe Friendly to educate young people at 101 schools nationwide on the dangers of railway trespassing.

Stuart Heaton, Managing Director of Rail Safe Friendly, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Siemens Mobility. Through their support we have been able to reach even more young people with vital rail safety awareness.”

Sambit Banerjee, Joint UK&I CEO and Managing Director for Rolling Stock and Customer Services said:

“At Siemens Mobility, we are not just delivering trains and rail infrastructure from Britain, for Britain — we are delivering social value. From driving sustainable transport solutions to creating jobs, empowering local suppliers and bridging the industry skills gap, we are committed to building a stronger, greener future for the UK.”

Rob Morris, Joint UK&I CEO and Managing Director for Rail Infrastructure said:

“Our team’s dedication goes beyond rail by making a positive impact in communities across the UK. I am incredibly proud of our people, who are working to transform rail travel, empower future generations and make a lasting difference for everyone.”

Hazel Lavery, Events & Fundraising Manager at the Community Rail Network said:

“It’s an absolute pleasure working with the team to develop Siemens’ social value impact within community rail, bringing mutual benefit all round. The partnership just goes from strength to strength, achieving outcomes such as multiple volunteering days across the country.”

The report is focused on core themes of Employment, Skills and Education, Wellbeing, Natural Environment, Responsible Procurement and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, all underpinned by a commitment to doing the right thing. Using the Rail Social Value Tool (RSVT), Siemens Mobility has measured its impact for 2023-2024 with selected case studies.