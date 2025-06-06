The Role of the Welsh Active Offer in Person-Centred Care

The care home industry is designed to support those in need with the care they require to improve their quality of life, and this can cover a whole spectrum of circumstances.

While taking care of residents’ health and medical needs is of course a priority, those working in the industry should also take the time to recognise and nurture the person behind the diagnosis or disability.

Quality of life is about more than standard measures of physical ability or comfort, and encompasses recognition of individual needs, personality traits and backgrounds. This person-centred approach puts individuals at the heart of planning and monitoring their care and development, thus ensuring the service is tailored to their unique needs and achieves the best possible outcomes.

Working collaboratively with residents and their families means care providers can really get to know those they are caring for and gain a deeper understanding of what’s important to them, their culture, lifestyle and values, and can therefore provide a more empathetic, tailored and overall, a better-quality of support.

Effective communication is critical is building these relationships, and in the case of Welsh care homes, striving to deliver on the Active Offer can go a long way in building a sense of trust and belonging. That said, what is the Welsh Active Offer and what role can it play in a care home environment?

What is the Welsh Active Offer?

As part of the Welsh government’s ‘More than just words’ strategic framework for promoting the Welsh language in health and social care, the Active Offer is a key element of the Welsh Language Standards that is designed to make the Welsh language as visible and heard as the English language.

The Welsh Active Offer means care services are provided in Welsh without a resident having to ask for this specifically, meaning the language is incorporated into the home’s operations and no assumptions are made about Welsh speakers’ ability, or desire, to speak English.

This is rooted in the belief that if a care home resident is a Welsh speaker, being able to use their own language should be a core component of their care, and not an afterthought. This is even more important if an individual becomes unwell, as they more often rely more strongly on their (first) language of choice.

Recent reports show that the percentage of people able to speak Welsh is the lowest recorded in more than eight years, sitting at around 27.7 per cent, but this does not mean that the importance of communicating with people in their first language becomes any less important.

The Welsh Active Offer is hugely important if we are to deliver the care residents in Wales want, deserve and should rightly expect. We need a culture change to incorporate this initiative and take the responsibility away from patients having to request this service as an ‘add on’.

Providing support and comfort

It can be easy to overlook the power of language, particularly in busy, stressful environments such as care homes. But studies have shown that communicating in a patient’s mother tongue can significantly improve the quality of care in a healthcare setting and reduce any miscommunication or related suffering.

The Welsh Active offer and person-centred care are designed to create the right environment to empower residents to feel in control, but if there is any form of communication breakdown, this can be difficult to achieve.

Residents may need to discuss sensitive topics with their care providers, and this is much easier to do in a language they are confident in and comfortable with. Having Welsh speaking staff on hand can put residents at ease in challenging situations, giving them the confidence needed to express themselves.

Anticipating the needs of Welsh speakers, instead of waiting for them to ask for a Welsh service, can also build a sense of trust in the care they are receiving.

Keeping culture alive

Moving into a care home can often be a culture shock, particularly for elderly people who have been used to a lifetime of independence in their own home.

Adjusting to new surroundings, routines and people can be difficult and disorientating, and many residents benefit from familiar touches that help to anchor and settle them into a new environment.

Considering a resident’s culture and background is key here, and providing access to activities that promote Welsh language and culture puts them at the heart of the service. For instance, providing books in the Welsh language, singing or listening to Welsh songs or offering opportunities to celebrate key sporting events and national days can help residents keep that crucial bond with their culture, going beyond basic care provisions.

This may seem like a simple step, but providing this access can go a long way to helping care home residents feel a sense of belonging and in nurturing their individual personalities.

Reducing isolation

Loneliness and isolation is sadly on the rise amongst people of all ages, and according to the National Survey for Wales, around 91,000 of older people in Wales feel ‘consistently’ lonely.

Living in a care home can unfortunately be an isolating experience for some residents who move away from the family and friends they are used to spending their time with, and who may find it difficult to forge new bonds with fellow residents.

Being unable to communicate in their preferred language will inevitably make this feeling of isolation more prominent, and it’s up to care providers to make sure all residents feel included and valued. Even if all staff aren’t fluent in Welsh, learning a few words and phrases can bring joy and provide comfort to those Welsh speakers who may feel lonely.

It’s also important to ensure that all signage and information throughout the home is provided in Welsh to set residents up for the best possible outcomes. Failing to do so not only runs the risk of further isolating residents, but could potentially be dangerous.

Putting people at the heart of the care service is all about recognising them for the person they are, and language is a huge part of this.

Final thoughts

Delivering truly person-centred care in Welsh care homes may require some adjustments, but the benefits are clear. Incorporating the Welsh Active Offer not only allows care providers to learn more about their residents and provide a better service, but also empowers residents to take control of their care and quality of life.

Language barriers can lead to isolation, a loss of culture, and damage to confidence. By taking the time and initiative to accommodate Welsh speakers, better outcomes can be achieved for all.

Providing high-quality care is about more than taking care of residents’ physical and emotional needs, and by respecting and supporting their unique personalities, cultures and backgrounds, we can work together to create the service they deserve.