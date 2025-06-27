New Bereavement Support Service Launches for Over 70s in Dyfed and Powys

A new bereavement support service for older adults has launched across the Dyfed and Powys areas.

Delivered by Age Cymru Dyfed and Age Cymru Powys, the new service has been made possible by funding from the Welsh Government National Bereavement Support Grant 2025.

The service is an early intervention approach, with the aim of reducing barriers for older adults within bereavement services. It addresses critical gaps in initial bereavement support for people aged 70 and over — a group especially vulnerable to isolation and crisis following the loss of a loved one, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The Office for National Statistics estimates over a quarter of bereavement support needs for older adults in Wales goes unmet and the charity says this leaves many older adults feeling unprepared and isolated, with many unable to cope. This new project offers early, compassionate and equitable access to make bereavement pathways clear and accessible for the over 70s age group within Dyfed and Powys.

Practical support will be available, both face-to-face and remotely, helping to build resilience, reduce isolation, and ease pressure on health and social care systems.

The initiative will also contribute to a growing evidence base to help shape future bereavement services across Wales.