Denbighshire Council’s Chief Executive Announces Retirement

After nearly 40 years working in local government, Denbighshire County Council’s Chief Executive is to retire.

Graham Boase, who has been the council’s Chief Executive for the past four years but has worked for the county since its inception in 1996, will step down as Chief Executive at the end of January 2026.

A qualified Town Planner, Mr Boase previously held the posts of Director Economy & Public Realm and Head of Planning & Public Protection at Denbighshire. He previously worked for two London Boroughs.

Announcing his retirement, Mr Boase said:

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be CEO of such a wonderful council and county and while I’m still very much enjoying the role, following a period of reflection, I’ve come to the decision that now is the time for me to prepare for a different future away from work. “I will remain 100 percent committed and focused on my duties for the remainder of my time with the council and the next seven months will provide time to recruit a successor and to ensure a brief handover period. It will also give the new CEO time to bed in before the next local government elections in 2027. “I’d like to thank colleagues and councillors alike, both past and present for the help, support and friendship throughout my time at Denbighshire – it’s meant so much to me. While I’m sad to be leaving my role, I’m immensely proud to have worked here for the past 30 years and will always keep a keen eye on what’s happening in Denbighshire.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council said: