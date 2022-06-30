Shortlist Announced for the Inaugural Vale Business Awards

The shortlist has been announced for the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2022. Launched this year the Vale Business Awards are unique in recognising and celebrating the organisations and individuals in the Vale of Glamorgan

The awards are sponsored by Vale of Glamorgan Council as well as Tramshed Tech, Big Learning Company, Big Fresh Catering, Business in Focus, Premier Forest Group and Stills.

The winners of each category, as well as the Vale Business of the Year and the Outstanding Contribution award, will be announced at the awards evening which will be held on Friday 16th September at the Vale Resort and will be hosted by Sian Lloyd, Presenter and broadcaster.

The finalists are:

Creative and Digital Business of the Year

Glass By Design

Jamjar

Penarth View

Employer of the Year

Arbuthnot Opticians

Roperhurst Ltd

Specsavers Barry

Vale Resort

Entrepreneur of the Year

Richard Ballantyne – Noble Grape

John Davies – Penarth View

Lora Payne – LCVA

Sally Stephenson – The PencilCase Cowbridge

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Bevan Buckland LLP

Chris Price Financial Consultancy

Motts Insurance

Penarth Post Office

Green Business of the Year

Grounds for Good

Little Daffodil Clothing

Zero Alpha Solutions

Growth Business of the Year

Little India @ Ltd

Saunders Plastering

GreenBrick Group

Retail Business of the Year

Fablas Ice Cream

Griffin Books

Noble Grape

Thornbush Hill

Start-Up Business of the Year

Pickford's Gallery and Bar with Rooms

Soraya's Cocktails and Dessert

Fredwell Cafe and Patisserie

Technology & Innovation Business of the Year

MilDef

TL Computer Systems Wales

Wales Interactive

Tourism & Leisure Business of the Year

Gileston Manor Estate

Hensol Castle Distillery

Hide at St Donats

Great House Guest House

South Wales Aviation Museum

Third Sector Business of the Year

Benthyg

Bro Radio

Good Wash Company

Motion Control Dance

Young Business Person of the Year

Abigail Walker – Abigail Walker Lingerie

Lauren Evans – Fablas Ice Cream

The judging panel for these new awards is chaired by David Stevens, he said:

“It was really encouraging to see such a large number of exciting companies of all shapes and sizes from right across the Vale competing for the awards. It was hard enough for us to whittle down to shortlist. Choosing winners will be an even bigger challenge!’

David will be joined on the panel by; Cllr Lis Burnett, Ben Joakim, Natalie Isaac, Alys Carlton and Liz Brookes as well as the category sponsors.

Cllr Lis Burnett commented:

“We received excellent entries from across all sectors and all of those who have been shortlisted can be immensely proud of their achievements in business over the last 12 months.”

Liz Brookes, founder of the awards and Managing Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:

“We are really pleased to be able to recognise the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs that are based in the Vale of Glamorgan. It is an exciting area of many diverse businesses and we are looking forward to celebrating with them all in September.”

For more information visit: www.vogbusinessawards.com