Shortlist Announced for the Inaugural Vale Business Awards

The shortlist has been announced for the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2022. Launched this year the Vale Business Awards are unique in recognising and celebrating the organisations and individuals in the Vale of Glamorgan
The awards are sponsored by Vale of Glamorgan Council as well as Tramshed Tech, Big Learning Company, Big Fresh Catering, Business in Focus, Premier Forest Group and Stills.
The winners of each category, as well as the Vale Business of the Year and the Outstanding Contribution award, will be announced at the awards evening which will be held on Friday 16th September at the Vale Resort and will be hosted by Sian Lloyd, Presenter and broadcaster.
The finalists are:
Creative and Digital Business of the Year
Glass By Design
Jamjar
Penarth View
Employer of the Year
Arbuthnot Opticians
Roperhurst Ltd
Specsavers Barry
Vale Resort
Entrepreneur of the Year
Richard Ballantyne – Noble Grape
John Davies – Penarth View
Lora Payne – LCVA
Sally Stephenson – The PencilCase Cowbridge
Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year
Bevan Buckland LLP
Chris Price Financial Consultancy
Motts Insurance
Penarth Post Office
Green Business of the Year
Grounds for Good
Little Daffodil Clothing
Zero Alpha Solutions
Growth Business of the Year
Little India @ Ltd
Saunders Plastering
GreenBrick Group
Retail Business of the Year
Fablas Ice Cream
Griffin Books
Noble Grape
Thornbush Hill
Start-Up Business of the Year
Pickford's Gallery and Bar with Rooms
Soraya's Cocktails and Dessert
Fredwell Cafe and Patisserie
Technology & Innovation Business of the Year
MilDef
TL Computer Systems Wales
Wales Interactive
Tourism & Leisure Business of the Year
Gileston Manor Estate
Hensol Castle Distillery
Hide at St Donats
Great House Guest House
South Wales Aviation Museum
Third Sector Business of the Year
Benthyg
Bro Radio
Good Wash Company
Motion Control Dance
Young Business Person of the Year
Abigail Walker – Abigail Walker Lingerie
Lauren Evans – Fablas Ice Cream
The judging panel for these new awards is chaired by David Stevens, he said:
“It was really encouraging to see such a large number of exciting companies of all shapes and sizes from right across the Vale competing for the awards. It was hard enough for us to whittle down to shortlist. Choosing winners will be an even bigger challenge!’
David will be joined on the panel by; Cllr Lis Burnett, Ben Joakim, Natalie Isaac, Alys Carlton and Liz Brookes as well as the category sponsors.
Cllr Lis Burnett commented:
“We received excellent entries from across all sectors and all of those who have been shortlisted can be immensely proud of their achievements in business over the last 12 months.”
Liz Brookes, founder of the awards and Managing Director of Grapevine Event Management, said:
“We are really pleased to be able to recognise the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs that are based in the Vale of Glamorgan. It is an exciting area of many diverse businesses and we are looking forward to celebrating with them all in September.”
For more information visit: www.vogbusinessawards.com