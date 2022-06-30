INDUSTRY EVENT – Developing a Collective Brand for Advanced Semiconductor Activities in Wales

Deputy Chief Executive of Monmouthshire County Council, Peter Davies spoke to Business News Wales about the importance of the compound semiconductor industry in Wales, in the build up to a Cardiff University webinar on the 7th July.

The Compound Semiconductor event – Informing Policy with Cardiff University, will see academics presenting directly to a wide range of policy-makers, providing research expertise and insights covering an industry that has a strategic national importance to the wider UK economy.

The online webinar will bring experts together to examine the wider economic power of CSconnected – the world’s first Compound Semiconductor (CS) cluster based in South Wales.

With state-of-the-art equipment, cutting-edge facilities and highly-skilled people, the Institute for Compound Semiconductors (ICS), located in the new TRH facility, aims to position Cardiff as the UK and European leader in translational research on Compound Semiconductor technologies. From smartphones and tablets to satellite communications and GPS, compound semiconductors drive the devices and technologies we use today. The Institute for Compound Semiconductors will enable researchers and industry to work together to meet consumer demand by progressing academic research to a point where it can be introduced reliably and quickly into the production environment.