She Can Start is Back and Better Than Ever

Following on from the hugely successful ‘She Can Start’ conference in February 2021, which saw over 100 people hear the inspirational journeys that women have taken to launch their business, Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is pleased to announce ‘She Can Start 2’.

The conference will run on 10 September 2021 from 10:00 – 16:00 and will feature award-winning speakers including: founder of The Bug Farm, Dr Sarah Beynon, Hannah Hoskins owner of Not Your Grandma’s, TEDx speaker, trainer and bestselling author, Bernie Davies, and Elinor Davies-Farn, founder of Olew Hair. Finally, Ceri Gillet, founder of Mubo, will be closing out the conference with a talk on building a successful crowdfunding campaign, as well her experience of setting up her own business.

Holly Jones, Hub Manager at Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub said:

“After seeing the success of February’s successful celebration of women, attracting over 100 sign-ups, we’ve created part two to continue on the journey of empowering more women in Wales to take charge of their future and start-up. Get ready for another super inspirational day with some of the UK’s finest examples of women in business.”

The aim of the event is to stimulate fresh ideas, create genuine collaboration and a focus on the practical ways in which we can all work together.

Dr Sarah Beynon, founder of The Bug Farm commented:

“We are living in the middle of a biodiversity mass extinction and a climate emergency. There has never been a more important time to innovate for a more sustainable future. I am thrilled to be involved with the BeTheSpark campaign to discuss how we can deliver real change via interdisciplinary, collaborative, innovation-driven entrepreneurship in Wales.”

TEDx speaker, trainer and bestselling author, Bernie Davies, added:

“I am very pleased to be taking part in ‘She Can Start 2’, particularly at such a time when we are coming out of the most unprecedented times this world and our region has seen. It means we are in a time of hope and new beginnings, and a time for women to come into their own and make dreams a reality, establish that vision and start again. I look forward to sharing my experience to inspire and educate.”

Click here to register for this excellent virtual conference

The Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is an innovative space to incubate and accelerate new, and growing businesses based at Royal Welsh Warehouse, Newtown, Powys. Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is funded by the Welsh Government.