Border Vineyard Expands to Meet Customer Demand

A popular visitor attraction on the Powys-Shropshire border has unveiled its new café bar, which has doubled in size.

In response to customers wishing to dine at the café and demand for afternoon tea packages, Russell and Janet Cooke, owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard, near Montgomery, have restyled an upstairs wine tasting room with the addition of a new bar and coffee making area.

Doubling the café’s original size, the new room now seats up to 60 diners, allows the business to cater for larger parties and gives customers a bird’s eye view of the vineyard.

Russell said:

“The cafe is busier than ever, and this summer we’ve been getting more booking requests than we could accommodate. We have such a loyal and established customer base it was really important to us to be able to meet all of their needs.

“The upstairs restyle has been taking shape over the last 18 months, but now, with our custom-made new bar and coffee preparation area, our expansion is complete.

“The growth gives us many more opportunities for the future, so the business will definitely keep evolving, but we will continue to concentrate on our core strengths of award winning wine, fabulous Shropshire Coffee, delicious freshly prepared food, home baking and friendly service.

“We look forward to showing people round the new and improved Vineyard Café.”

The attraction is open six days a week, offering scheduled tours of the award-winning vineyard and wine tasting on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.