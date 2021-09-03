Growth and New Product Range for North Wales Leisure Firm

A multi-award-winning leisure group has left the challenges of Covid-19 in the shade by unveiling a new range of products and plans for further growth.

UK Leisure Living, which employs 15 staff across sites in Mochdre, St Asaph and Deeside, is receiving positive feedback and sales for the latest line in its quality outdoor selection – roofed and retractable verandas.

Managing Director Gareth Jones has also secured a partnership with Swedish manufacturer Tylo, a pioneer in the production and global distribution of saunas, steam rooms and steam showers and is remodelling their showrooms to complement existing lines including hot tubs, outdoor kitchens, and the swim-spa centre.

Having achieved record turnover this year following a post-pandemic boom he says diversifying their range gives UK Leisure Living Group an even more sustainable, long-term model for success.

“There has already been a real buzz and interest in the verandas because it is quite a well-priced product which is unique to this region and works perfectly alongside our current offering,” said Gareth. “We’ve had particular interest from homeowners and people who are investing in properties because like last year they will be remaining in the UK this summer and spending more time in the garden. “The verandas we offer are more functional, contemporary conservatories with a modern twist; there has been a lot of demand and we look forward to seeing how that develops over the coming weeks.”

UK Leisure Living can supply and deliver to any part of the UK and are also able to install the verandas, available to the trade and DIY professionals at reduced rates.

They are available to view online and at the ‘super showroom’ in Mochdre or Deeside; the latter opened earlier this year and is already proving a hit with customers in north east Wales and over the border into Cheshire, Shropshire and Wirral.

“Overall sales are up 134% on last year, and last year was our best ever,” said Gareth. “We will continue to invest and grow wisely as there are challenges for all businesses in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and other factors, particularly a blockage and slowdown in supply from overseas. “We are in a good place as we anticipated this could happen – notably with the hot tubs as ours come from the USA and the UK – but there will be limits for many companies in this and other sectors importing goods from Asia. “For now, we will continue to expand and diversify with a focus on the verandas in the months ahead into autumn and winter – we anticipate interest will continue to accelerate as the wet weather draws in. Verandas offer that extra outdoor space when the typical British weather decides to strike.” He added: “We’re very excited and have an experienced and skilled sales and service team in place to help meet the demand and ensure the business emerges from Covid-19 in a stronger position than ever before.”

The UK Leisure Living Group includes Carbon Zero, The Swim Spa Centre, The Holiday Let Advice Centre and Stop Digging! North Wales and North West.

For more information on UK Leisure Living, visit www.ukleisureliving.co.uk and follow @ukleisurelivinggroup on social media.