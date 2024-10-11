Shared Prosperity Funding ‘Vital’ to Businesses and Residents in Cardiff

More than 100 organisations in Cardiff have benefited from the Shared Prosperity Fund.

The scheme, funded by the UK Government, was put in place in April 2022 as replacement funding to the European Structural and Investment Programme after the UK left the European Union. The South-East Wales region was then allocated funding in December 2022, with two years of funding set for 2023/24 and 2024/25. Local authorities then set the necessary governance arrangements to administer the scheme.

Cardiff Council is calling for the city and the wider region to receive a ‘fair settlement’ of any successor scheme, calling the funding “critical” and “vital for the people and businesses in Cardiff”.

In Cardiff, the criteria for the fund were set up in line with Cardiff's Stronger, Fairer, Greener Strategy, with eight separate grant schemes set up. The largest pot of money was allocated to an ‘open call ‘scheme with £5 million available, giving community groups, businesses, enterprises and partnerships across the city the opportunity to bid for grant funding. A report to Cardiff Council's Cabinet gives a snapshot of the progress made since the scheme started.

Leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas said:

“The successful projects that have received funding so far will make a positive impact on Cardiff's local economy, provide training and support for young people, and improve community wellbeing in parts of the city. We know that a lot more is due to be delivered this year from schemes that have been successful in their funding bids for the current financial year. What has been important with this scheme is getting money out into our communities as soon as we have been able to do so. “We still don't know what the funding arrangements are for next year – or indeed if there are any – but this funding is critical to maintain some of the work undertaken by the council and third sector organisations, so it is vital for the people and businesses in Cardiff. “It is important that Cardiff and the wider region receives a fair settlement of whatever a successor scheme is going forwards, to compensate for the loss of funding from the European Union, and its important there is local determination in how that funding is spent.”

The projects supported by the fund were split into three categories, Communities & Place, Supporting Local Business and People & Skills and include:

Communities and Place – Facilitates small-scale grants for community groups to enhance facilities, including repairs, renovations, and energy efficiency improvements.

1,000 local events and activities have been held

40 amenities and facilities have been improved

1,500m2 of public realm has been created or improved.

There are a significant number of projects that have received funding in this category including:

Three community groups have been supported – Butetown Community Centre, the Cultural Centre in Splott and Plasnewydd YMCA to maintain and improve their facilities

to maintain and improve their facilities The Beacon Centre , delivered through Hope St Mellons, has been refurbished to create a vibrant community owned space where people can meet and develop community initiatives

, delivered through Hope St Mellons, has been refurbished to create a vibrant community owned space where people can meet and develop community initiatives The Oasis Community Centre delivered through the community group Oasis has been refurbished to improve the efficiency of the building to make it more energy efficient and insulated

delivered through the community group Oasis has been refurbished to improve the efficiency of the building to make it more energy efficient and insulated Funding was provided to contribute towards the upgrade of Llanover Hall Arts Centre in Canton to empower local communities to take an active role in supporting their community

The Love Where You Live Campaign received funding, to help local volunteer groups tackle issues such as waste prevention, recycling and community litter picks

received funding, to help local volunteer groups tackle issues such as waste prevention, recycling and community litter picks The community group Made in Roath, received funding for the Climate Cooks Project to improve community engagement through customised cargo bike workshops to share cooking skills to inspire sustainable living practices as well as an improved sense of community

Greening Cathays delivered through Cardiff University received funding to bring the community together to create nature rich urban spaces to create habitats for insects and local mammals so the community can connect with nature

delivered through Cardiff University received funding to bring the community together to create nature rich urban spaces to create habitats for insects and local mammals so the community can connect with nature Clean Green Cardiff Project delivered by Race Cardiff Cymru received funding to address low recycling rates in areas of Cardiff that have a higher proportion of households from black and ethnic minority backgrounds

delivered by Race Cardiff Cymru received funding to address low recycling rates in areas of Cardiff that have a higher proportion of households from black and ethnic minority backgrounds Caru Cymru delivered by Keep Cardiff Tidy received funding to increase the support for current litter champions, to increase the number of volunteer groups that help to keep Cardiff's streets clean and tidy.

delivered by Keep Cardiff Tidy received funding to increase the support for current litter champions, to increase the number of volunteer groups that help to keep Cardiff's streets clean and tidy. The City Centre Public Realm Scheme was established to enhance and improve areas of the public realm in the city centre that need improvement, this includes cycle parking, greening and biodiversity, decluttering the streets and upgrading paving

was established to enhance and improve areas of the public realm in the city centre that need improvement, this includes cycle parking, greening and biodiversity, decluttering the streets and upgrading paving A new Wayfinding Project is progressing to replace the existing signage and tourist information panels with new static infrastructure

is progressing to replace the existing signage and tourist information panels with new static infrastructure The Arcades Festive Decorations Project delivered by For Cardiff provided festive decorations in Cardiff's Victorian arcades to improve the aesthetics and appeal to attract visitors and improve trading

delivered by For Cardiff provided festive decorations in Cardiff's Victorian arcades to improve the aesthetics and appeal to attract visitors and improve trading The Age Friendly Environments Project was set up to make improvements to Hubs for people with complex care needs through upgrade and enhancement to ensure they are accessible

was set up to make improvements to Hubs for people with complex care needs through upgrade and enhancement to ensure they are accessible The Digital Connectivity Project was set up to enhances Wi-Fi networks and digital infrastructure within Hubs and residential settings to enhance connectivity and access to digital services

was set up to enhances Wi-Fi networks and digital infrastructure within Hubs and residential settings to enhance connectivity and access to digital services The Hub Accessibility Project was established to provide grants for external organisations to support community transport and facilities such as access to toilets to ensure local environments are inclusive and accessible for residents

was established to provide grants for external organisations to support community transport and facilities such as access to toilets to ensure local environments are inclusive and accessible for residents The Wellbeing Support Project is established to help vulnerable people access services to improve their wellbeing, enhance volunteering amongst communities and improve community involvement

is established to help vulnerable people access services to improve their wellbeing, enhance volunteering amongst communities and improve community involvement A team of Community Inclusion Officers are in place to increase the number of community groups, including friendship groups, gardening clubs and sports groups to tackle social isolation and increase community engagement

are in place to increase the number of community groups, including friendship groups, gardening clubs and sports groups to tackle social isolation and increase community engagement The Big Buddies Cardiff Project delivered through Learning Disability Wales is a friendship project that matches people with learning disabilities and/or autism with a volunteer to pursue activities and socialise as friends in a safe environment

delivered through Learning Disability Wales is a friendship project that matches people with learning disabilities and/or autism with a volunteer to pursue activities and socialise as friends in a safe environment The Move More and Eat Well Project delivered through Cardiff Vale Health Board, C3SC and Cardiff Council promotes healthy ageing and physical wellbeing through martial arts inspired movement programmes

delivered through Cardiff Vale Health Board, C3SC and Cardiff Council promotes healthy ageing and physical wellbeing through martial arts inspired movement programmes The New Heights Project delivered through Sight Life aims to improve digital inclusion and access to recreational activities for visually impaired people min Cardiff

delivered through Sight Life aims to improve digital inclusion and access to recreational activities for visually impaired people min Cardiff The Landscape of Charging for Telecare Project seeks to combat the increased costs of Technology Enabled Care equipment for older, vulnerable or disabled people by providing a subsidy for the equipment and installation

seeks to combat the increased costs of Technology Enabled Care equipment for older, vulnerable or disabled people by providing a subsidy for the equipment and installation The Creative Hub Project delivered through the Wales Millenium Centre, aims to transform an unused area in the WMC into a vibrant creative social space

delivered through the Wales Millenium Centre, aims to transform an unused area in the WMC into a vibrant creative social space The Youth Diversionary in Butetown Project delivered through the Foundation for Sports Coaching, aims to empower young people in Butetown by providing opportunities for skills building, personal development and activities through workshops and sports programmes

delivered through the Foundation for Sports Coaching, aims to empower young people in Butetown by providing opportunities for skills building, personal development and activities through workshops and sports programmes The Run Cardiff Project delivered through Run 4 Wales is a not-for-profit social enterprise and charitable trust dedicated to promoting, delivering and managing major events

delivered through Run 4 Wales is a not-for-profit social enterprise and charitable trust dedicated to promoting, delivering and managing major events The Box in Mind Project delivered through Tiger Bay Amateur Boxing Club is in the heart of Butetown to establish a safe and supporting space where young people can open up and engage in meaningful conversations with mentors

delivered through Tiger Bay Amateur Boxing Club is in the heart of Butetown to establish a safe and supporting space where young people can open up and engage in meaningful conversations with mentors The Ring & Ride Replacement Vehicles Project delivered through VEST aims to replace ageing vehicles and ensure the continuity of the ring & ride bus services

delivered through VEST aims to replace ageing vehicles and ensure the continuity of the ring & ride bus services The Capacity Building Project delivered through National Theatre Wales focusses on enhancing skills within Cardiff's creative economy proactively targeting people that are experiencing racism and poverty for young people aged between 14 and 25

delivered through National Theatre Wales focusses on enhancing skills within Cardiff's creative economy proactively targeting people that are experiencing racism and poverty for young people aged between 14 and 25 The Neurodiverse Friendly Hubs Project , intends to make community hubs more accessible to accommodate neurodiverse customers through a range of measures

, intends to make community hubs more accessible to accommodate neurodiverse customers through a range of measures The Llanrumney Hall Project delivered through Llanrumney Community Trust will support activity at the facility, which is being restored into a vibrant community asset

delivered through Llanrumney Community Trust will support activity at the facility, which is being restored into a vibrant community asset The Community Safety Project established a multi-agency problem solving group to tackle complex issues such as crime and anti-social behaviour

established a multi-agency problem solving group to tackle complex issues such as crime and anti-social behaviour The Community Cohesion Fund offers community groups and third sector organisations to a-apply for funding up to £2,000

offers community groups and third sector organisations to a-apply for funding up to £2,000 Child Friendly Cities enhances community access for children, young people and families in Cardiff

enhances community access for children, young people and families in Cardiff The Cardiff Third Sector Council and SPF Small Grant Scheme delivered through C3SC is a £150,000 small grants scheme that works with groups in the voluntary sector to take a coordinated approach to deliver activities and services in response to local needs

delivered through C3SC is a £150,000 small grants scheme that works with groups in the voluntary sector to take a coordinated approach to deliver activities and services in response to local needs The Cardiff Research Centre received funding to gather data and information on community characteristics, ensuring that outcomes are accurately measured and aligned with community needs.

received funding to gather data and information on community characteristics, ensuring that outcomes are accurately measured and aligned with community needs. Ely & Caerau Community Plan is a comprehensive action plan focusing on children and young people focusing on issues such as safeguarding and community safety

is a comprehensive action plan focusing on children and young people focusing on issues such as safeguarding and community safety Pedal Power Disability Cycling , delivered through Pedal Power provides inclusive cycling opportunities for individuals with various abilities

, delivered through Pedal Power provides inclusive cycling opportunities for individuals with various abilities Grassroots Music Venue Grants allocates funds to improve grassroots cultural and sports venues, enhancing infrastructure and capabilities.

allocates funds to improve grassroots cultural and sports venues, enhancing infrastructure and capabilities. Cardiff Music Strategy has received funding to enhance Cardiff's music scene and support local musicians.

Supporting Local Business – Funding has been used to respond to demand for events across the city.

200 enterprises have received non-financial support

50 businesses received grant funding

50 potential entrepreneurs were provided with assistance

£1.5m of investment into the local economy and 100 jobs safeguarded

A significant number of projects have also received funding in this category, including:

Cardiff Business Events received funding to promote the development of business events in the city including leisure, hospitality, and retail sectors

received funding to promote the development of business events in the city including leisure, hospitality, and retail sectors Leisure, Retail & Hospitality Promotion received funding to increase the leisure, hospitality, and retail offer across the city while encouraging people to visit Cardiff.

received funding to increase the leisure, hospitality, and retail offer across the city while encouraging people to visit Cardiff. Techniquest West Terrace Redevelopment , delivered through Techniquest will provide additional event space for commercial hire and themed experiences

, delivered through Techniquest will provide additional event space for commercial hire and themed experiences City Centre Improvement Plan adds resource to the city centre team to provide a city centre warden team to welcome visitors as well as work with the emergency services and the Outreach Team to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour

adds resource to the city centre team to provide a city centre warden team to welcome visitors as well as work with the emergency services and the Outreach Team to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour Returnable Coffee Cup Project delivered through FOR Cardiff is launching a returnable coffee cup initiative in the city centre to support sustainability.

delivered through FOR Cardiff is launching a returnable coffee cup initiative in the city centre to support sustainability. Business Capital & Revenue Grants scheme offers funding of up to £10,000 to local businesses to invest in their business to improve productivity and sustainability as well as creating jobs.

People & skills – Provides employment and skills package for citizens of Cardiff supporting people to secure and progress in employment through mentoring, access to training, and removal of barriers.

4,000 socially excluded people given access to support

1,000 people provided with access to key worker support services

Thousands of people given access to a range of skills and training support

400 people gained a new qualification

1,000 people engaged with life skills support following interventions

1,000 people engaged in job search support

400 people employed following the support given

2,900 people have taken part in courses to improve their maths skills