Browne Jacobson Partner Speaks at United Nations Summit

A Browne Jacobson partner spoke about the role of legal frameworks in promoting gender equality and protecting human rights at a summit hosted by the United Nations (UN).

Laura Hughes, Head of Public Law at the UK and Ireland law firm, joined a panel discussion at the inaugural Global Empowerment and Inclusion Summit, held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The summit featured debates on cultural exchange, youth empowerment, sports, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as drivers of lasting peace and sustainable development.

It was the brainchild of Bernie Davies, who founded Mastering Diversity CIC and is patron of TechCeFaCos Group. It brought together entrepreneurs, legal and finance experts, sports and arts representatives, and community leaders.

Laura’s panel included Emma Waddingham, Vice-President of the Cardiff and District Law Society, and owner of Legal News Wales; Gwen Morgan-Evans, Partner at Hugh James; Michelle Cronin, Commercial Director at Thompsons Solicitors; and Dr Sally Penni MBE, a barrister and public speaker.

Laura said:

“It was an absolute privilege to be invited to be part of the first Global Empowerment and Inclusion Summit and speak at the UN about a subject that is close to my heart. “I felt humbled sharing a stage with such accomplished, articulate and strong women, with galvanising discussions on how to create lasting positive change by harnessing the diversity that exists in our society. “There were key insights on the role that legal frameworks can have in promoting DEI – an issue at the heart of Browne Jacobson’s values as an inclusive firm working at the forefront of society’s biggest issues.”

Laura, who is also Executive Lead for Wales at Browne Jacobson, was named Law Firm Leader of the Year at a National Law Firm at the Women and Diversity in Law Awards earlier this year in recognition of her DEI leadership and advocacy for gender equality.