Shaping the Future of Health and Care in Wales with the Bevan Commission

Wales’ leading independent health and social care think tank, the Bevan Commission, have launched a ‘conversation with the public’ about the future of health and care in Wales.

This recognises the current economic and workforce challenges, increased demand for services and support, changing needs as well as the new opportunities offered through technology and different roles and ways of working. The Welsh public have a critical role in informing this, helping to identify priorities and solutions for the future, as part of a shared responsibility for health and care in Wales.

The ‘conversation with the public’ will include a ‘townhall’ style discussion in each Health Board locality in Wales, working closely with local partners, between September and November 2023, along with an online national discussion event and an online survey. All members of the public are invited to these events, including those who work in health and social care. The aim of these discussions is not just to understand the public’s perspective, but to work together to develop solutions.

Bevan Commission Director Dr Helen Howson said:

‘As in many countries, the health and social care sector in Wales is facing unprecedented challenges that require creative solutions to secure its future. The public’s voices and ideas are central to this which is why the Bevan Commission is hosting a series of open and honest conversations across Wales about how we can all take responsibility and work together to create a system that is fit for the future.’

The Welsh Government have welcomed this initiative and look forward to seeing the insights and feedback to inform their thinking.