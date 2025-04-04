Hodge Bank Expands Leadership Team with Key Senior Appointments

Hodge Bank has announced the appointments of Daniel Lewis as Head of Marketing and Sara Bailey as Head of Operation.

The bank said the key senior leadership hires reflect Hodge Bank’s commitment to further strengthening its brand and leadership team to drive forward its growth in the financial sector for years to come.

Prior to joining Cardiff-based Hodge, Daniel held the role of Strategy Director at Spindogs, where he played a pivotal role in delivering innovative marketing solutions and driving business development.

Alongside Daniel, Hodge has also appointed Sara Bailey as Head of Operations, bringing with her over 30 years of experience in the financial sector.

Having spent the majority of her career at Lloyds Bank, Sara most recently served as Head of Performance and Business Banking, where she led numerous operational and performance-driven initiatives.

David Landen, CEO, said: