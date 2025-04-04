From Policy to Power New ‘GRID’ Podcast Explores Wales’ Energy Transition

A brand-new podcast series, GRID, is set to launch this month, offering an in-depth look at the critical role Wales’ electricity grid plays in unlocking the country’s green energy potential.

Designed to educate and inform business leaders, civil servants, government policymakers, and energy professionals, GRID will explore the challenges, opportunities, and innovations needed to build a resilient, future-ready electricity network for Wales.

The podcast produced by Business News Wales has been made possible through the support of Industry Wales, Net Zero Industry Wales, Growing Mid Wales, Green Gen Cymru and the Celtic Freeport, all of whom are committed to driving investment and innovation in Wales’ energy infrastructure.

Whilst the podcast will take centre stage, this will be supported by a new dedicated section on Green Economy Wales, focused on Wales’ Grid developments.

As Wales accelerates its journey towards Net Zero, the need for a robust and flexible grid network has never been greater. With increasing demand for renewable energy, the electrification of transport, and the rise of green hydrogen, the pressure on the grid is mounting. Without strategic investment and forward-thinking policies, Wales risks missing out on economic opportunities and clean energy leadership.

What to Expect from GRID? The six-part series will feature exclusive interviews with policymakers, energy experts, and industry leaders who are shaping the future of Wales' electricity grid. Each episode will tackle key themes.

Understanding the Grid: The fundamentals of Wales’ electricity network and why it matters.

Overcoming Grid Constraints: The barriers holding back renewable energy expansion.

Unlocking Investment: How businesses and government can work together to finance grid upgrades.

Smart Technologies & Innovation: The role of battery storage, vehicle-to-grid technology, and AI in managing electricity demand.

The Economic Opportunity: How a modernised grid can drive industrial growth and job creation.

A Vision for 2050: What Wales’ energy network needs to look like for a sustainable future.

Speaking about the launch, former first minister and Host of the podcast series Lord Carwyn Jones said:

“The GRID podcast is a vital platform to raise awareness of the urgent need for grid investment in Wales. We aim to foster meaningful discussions that lead to real action by bringing together expert voices. This is not just about infrastructure; it’s about securing Wales’ energy future, creating jobs, and positioning Wales as a leader in the green economy.”

The first episode of GRID will be released later this month and will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and major streaming platforms.

Listeners can also listen to the discussion on Business News Wales and Green Economy Wales.