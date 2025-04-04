Rebecca Evans MS Shares Insights with Women Working in the Renewable Energy Sector

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans MS, met more than 60 women working in renewable energy at the latest Cadno in Conversation: Women in Renewables event.

The Cabinet Secretary welcomed questions on topics ranging from the challenges facing the sector and Wales’ net zero targets, to her plans for the future.

The event was organised and chaired by bilingual communications and public affairs agency Cadno Communications, and made possible with the support of global law firm Eversheds Sutherland and real estate specialists Savills.

Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“The renewable energy sector offers incredible opportunities for Wales, especially in meeting our net zero targets and boosting our economy, and this event highlights the vital role women are playing in this green revolution. “By collaborating across government, industry and communities we can ensure the benefits of renewable energy are for Wales and shared throughout Wales. With improved planning processes and strategic investments like Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, we're building the foundations for a greener, more prosperous future for generations to come.”

Angharad Davies, Director of Cadno Communications, said:

“The potential opportunities for the renewable energy industry in Wales over the coming decade are immense, from floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea, progressing our hitherto underdeveloped onshore wind industry, upgrading our creaking grid energy networks, and harnessing technological improvements in solar and battery. Today’s event demonstrates that women are at the forefront of this industry at every level and that we have a hugely important contribution to make.”

Nadine Gutteridge, Legal Director at Eversheds Sutherland said:

“Cadno’s Women in Renewables event creates the perfect platform for women in Wales and beyond to network with likeminded individuals. The net zero targets present an ambitious challenge but we are well placed to work forward together to explore the exciting opportunities that the energy industry offers.”

Laura Williams, Director and Head of Planning at Savills Cardiff, said:

“Renewable energy is a hugely exciting and important sector in Wales, and a significant area of expertise and activity for our team of planning consultants, as we collectively move towards meeting Welsh Government’s net zero target. Diversity is integral to supporting this movement and I am proud to be a part of this conversation today, which I hope will inspire more women to become involved in this ambitious work.”

The Cadno in Conversation event series is designed to be an opportunity for the renewable energy sector to come together with industry leaders and influencers to network, share and learn.