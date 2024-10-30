Secondary School Project Secured by Welsh Fabricator

Cardiff-based fabricator Dudley’s Aluminium has secured another project in the education sector, supporting the construction of a new secondary school in Oxfordshire.

Dudley’s Aluminium will be working with Bouygues UK on St John’s Academy in Wantage. The school is part of the Vale Academy Trust and will be built alongside the already completed primary school, creating the first ‘all through’ school for students from nursery age to year 11 in the local area.

Sustainability will be a key feature of the new school, with the construction including low carbon materials, a green roof with photovoltaic panels and playing fields which use sustainable draining systems.

Dudley’s will be installing Metal Technology System doors, windows and capped curtain walling on the build.

Steve Muir, Commercial Director at Dudley’s Aluminium, said:

“Education is one of the key sectors we work in and it’s a joy to be able to work with the team at Bouygues UK on this particular project. The development of this school not only showcases sustainability in construction, but will provide an uninterrupted school journey for its students from nursery to key stage four.”

Since 1993, Dudley’s Aluminium has offered clients full in-house design and production facilities, completing many successful and prestigious projects within the education, health, commercial, retail, residential and defence sectors throughout the UK and Channel Islands.

Dudley’s reputation for quality has been recognised with several industry-related accreditations. The company is CHAS accredited, Constructionline registered and BM Trada certified to manufacture enhanced security products to align with PAS24:2016 and BS 4873.