Law Firm Celebrates Five Years in Cardiff with Continued UK Expansion

A law firm is celebrating five years of growth in Cardiff, marking a key milestone in its national expansion.

Sort Legal, part of the Sort Group, opened its first office in Derby in 2017. As part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its presence across the UK, the firm identified Cardiff as an ideal location to tap into a fresh pool of legal talent and enhance its service offerings and opened a new office in 2020.

Under the leadership of head of legal practice, Rhodri Howells and director Jen Finch, the Cardiff office has gone from strength to strength and is now a thriving team of 14 legal professionals, all dedicated to delivering high-quality conveyancing services.

On the back of its success in Cardiff and Derby, the firm expanded into the North East in 2024, opening branches in Teesside and South Shields. Plans are currently in place to establish a fifth office in Gosforth next month, marking a trajectory of five branches in eight years.

Sort Legal has won industry accolades including the ESTAs Customer Service Award 2023 (Silver) and the Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards Mentor of the Year 2023 (Winner). The firm has also been a finalist for a number of prestigious awards, including the British Conveyancing Awards and the LEAP Modern Law Conveyancing Awards.

Commenting on the success of Sort Legal’s Cardiff office, Kevin Tunnicliffe, CEO of Sort Legal, said:

“The launch of our Cardiff office five years ago was a pivotal moment in Sort Legal’s growth, marking our first step toward becoming a national law firm. Since then, the Cardiff team has exceeded all expectations, demonstrating innovation, resilience, and a commitment to providing high-quality conveyancing. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication and resolve of our team, which have established Sort Legal as a leader in the conveyancing sector. “The success of this office has laid the foundation for further expansion, including our North East offices, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Rhodri Howells, Head of Legal Practice at Sort Legal, added:

“Expanding Sort Legal to Cardiff marked a significant milestone for our business. Having the ability to tap into a new market of legal professionals and diversify our team has not only strengthened its ability to serve clients efficiently but has also cemented its reputation as an industry leader.” “Cardiff has become a hub for top conveyancing talent, enabling us to expand our team by offering opportunities to both experienced case handlers and legal professionals at the start of their careers and I look forward to our future our future growth.”

Sort Legal was launched in 2017 and provides quality legal services to clients wishing to buy, sell or remortgage their homes. Sort Legal is a branch of Sort Group, which also includes SortRefer.

