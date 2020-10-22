Search on for New Chair of Cardiff Capital Region Business Council

The Cardiff Capital Region is looking for a visionary business leader to be Chair of the regional Business Council.

The role is an opportunity for real influence on decision-making. Established for 3 years, the Business Council is ready to embark on a new journey, and is seeking a business leader, who through the work of the Business Council will help direct, inform and shape our future.

It is an exciting time for the Cardiff Capital Region to fully engage the region’s businesses in the ongoing identification and development of the priorities facing the region.

The CCR Business Council plays a key role in working with the CCR Cabinet, the CCR Economic Growth Partnership, and other organisations to ensure that the voice of business is clearly heard and contributes tangibly to shaping the future of the Cardiff Capital Region.

CCR is looking for someone who is able to take forward, enhance and promote regional business engagement; and generate ideas, input and meaningful contributions from businesses across the region, via the mechanism of the CCR Business Council.

The role is one of a ‘regional’ Chair but the opportunities to contribute to local, national and global involvement and influence are significant.

For this important role, CCR is looking for a successful business leader, CEO, director or a successful entrepreneur, with an eye on the priority sectors that are important to the future economic growth of our Capital Region, such as medtech and life sciences, fintech, energy and environment, compound semi-conductors, and higher education.

The Chair will be appointed on a three-year, fixed-term basis, with the opportunity to extend to a further two years.

Director of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, Kellie Beirne said:

“This is an incredibly important appointment for us. It is pivotal to our desire to adopt a new model of engagement so that our businesses have a more central role in CCR discussion and decision making. We are seeking a new chair to work with us to bring focus, instil a robust sense of purpose and provide leadership for our business communities in their interactions with the CCR.”

Following the appointment of the new Chair, the next stage will be to fill the current vacancies we have on the Business Council and therefore CCR is also wishing to hear from business people who may be interested in joining the CCR Business Council.

The CCR Business Council membership reflects the diversity of the Capital Region, and as such would particularly welcome new and diverse voices with a passion for the region.

The Board must also reflect the different business communities and geographic areas across the Capital Region and will seek to appoint business representatives from a blend of business types and sizes.

CCR has engaged the support of Acorn Executive Search to coordinate the recruitment process – for further details please go to https://www.acornpeople.com/job-search/job/BBBH21058_1603109155

Deadline for applications is midday on Monday 2nd November 2020.