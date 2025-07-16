Reopening Date Announced for Transformed Greenmeadow Community Farm

Greenmeadow Community Farm in Torfaen, has announced its reopening date following an extensive transformation.

The farm has confirmed it will re-open its gates on Saturday 13 September 2025. It has been undergoing a major revamp in a bid to transform it into a high-quality visitor destination

The project includes extensive new play facilities, with the development of a new all-weather indoor Play Barn as well as new adventure outdoor play areas across the site.

Greenmeadow’s animals will have new enclosures and a completely new Animal Barn.

Visitors will have more opportunities to get up close to their furry friends with Cuddle Corner and walking routes through many of the animal enclosures, including chickens, rabbits and goats. There will also be new animals joining the old favourites on site.

With a focus on sustainability, the farm has also introduced a state-of-the-art ground source heat pump system, funded through a £1.56 million grant from the Welsh Government.

Cllr Fiona Cross, Executive Member for Communities at Torfaen County Borough Council, said:

“It’s the good news we know you’ve all been waiting for, we are ready to confirm the opening date. “Having recently visited the site, I can tell you that the transformation is really exciting and there are so many new experiences for you to enjoy. “We are so grateful to the continued support of our communities, and we can’t wait for you to come and make new memories and put down roots in this special place.”

Gay Coley, from Coley Hill Consultants, who has supported Torfaen Council with the transformation, said:

“We started with two big challenges – how could we enable visitors to get up close to a working farm, and respect the historic buildings and heritage? “We believe this renovation has done that and can’t wait to see a new generation enjoying a great day out at Greenmeadow Farm.”

Improving accessibility has been an important part of the transformation of Greenmeadow.

Paths across the farm have been regraded and are being resurfaced, the event space has been fitted with a lift and accessible toilets have been added, including a Changing Spaces facility.

Cllr Cross said:

“Accessibility and sustainability needed to be improved, and we are grateful for the support of the Welsh Government, which has supported and funded this work. It’s taken a bit longer than planned, but we trust the benefit will be seen for many years to come.”

Part of the challenge of the transformation has been the age of the site, with the farmhouse dating back to 1752.

A new oak-framed extension to the back of the farmhouse has added a new 90-seat café which will be open to the general public, as well as farm visitors.

The first visitors to the site will be encouraged to participate in activities that support the farm to flourish, with tree planting, seed bomb making and distributing and vegetable gardening all set to take place through the autumn.

Information about opening times, ticket prices and membership details will be available on the Greenmeadow Farm website in the next few weeks.