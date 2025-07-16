Rhyl Charities Highlight Priorities at Regeneration Event

Collaboration, shared grant support and more accessible inclusive spaces were among the priorities and challenges identified by third sector organisations at a regeneration workshop.

Rhyl Neighbourhood Board – the collective behind the growing Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign – held the event at the town’s rugby club, attended by up to 25 key community figures and charities.

Among them were Advanced Brighter Futures, West Rhyl Young People’s Project, Willow Collective, Credu/WCD Young Carers, Rhyl Rugby Club, Wicked Wales and North Wales Women’s Centre.

The session was delivered by DVSC (Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council), a key stakeholder and part of the team tasked with engaging the private and public sectors and educators and helping to shape a £20 million masterplan that will improve infrastructure, create employment and remove barriers to opportunity in the seaside town.

DVSC Associate Alison Hill thanked those in attendance for their ideas and vision, which included a central hub to support third-sector activities and operations in the resort, helping to identify available grants and alleviating “administrative pressures and overlapping” when applying for funding.

“I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the charities and third sector organisations who joined us for our workshop in Rhyl,” said Alison. “Your time, energy, and thoughtful contributions were invaluable. It was inspiring to see so many passionate individuals come together with a shared commitment to making a positive difference in the town. “The thoughts shared, and challenges discussed, are key to shaping a regeneration plan that truly reflects the needs and hopes of the community. “As we look ahead to delivering Rhyl’s 10-year, £20 million regeneration vision, your voices and continued collaboration will be absolutely essential in creating a thriving, inclusive future for everyone.”

Alison had earlier conducted a period of consultation with groups over a series of weeks leading up to the event and revealed there is an appetite to work closer together and have an even more positive and long-lasting effect.

“We had a lot of feedback on what the most pressing needs are for them, and what the biggest issues are, with examples being high levels of poverty, youth disengagement, lack of affordable housing, mental health and the decline of the town centre,” said Alison. “For the majority, solutions included safer streets and reducing anti-social behaviour, cleaner and greener public spaces, better leisure facilities and accessible community buildings, and more funding and resources for voluntary organisations.”

Those in attendance also called for longer term funding for projects to lower staff turnover and boost morale; to share best practice with neighbouring towns and cities; utilise empty shops in the town centre and be more entrepreneurial; engage more with schools and colleges; mobilise private sector support and forge strong partnerships with local businesses, and to “take a new approach” to working together despite individuals conceding it “takes a lot to make partnerships work” in what is a challenging arena nationally.

DVSC Chief Executive Tom Barham called for more regular gathering and face-to-face engagement to build on momentum, adding: