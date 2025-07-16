Loft Co Marks 10 Years of Regeneration Projects

Loft Co, the regeneration company behind some of Wales’ most high-profile redevelopments, is marking ten years of regeneration projects.

The company is currently delivering two major new developments in the capital: the transformation of a disused historic arcade in Cardiff city centre (HYS Food Hall) and the creation of Platform Food Hall in Cardiff Bay.

Simon Baston, Director of Loft Co, said:

“As we progress our latest projects in Cardiff, it feels like the right moment to reflect on what’s been achieved over the last ten years. We’ve worked in true partnership with Welsh Government, local authorities, and the Development Bank of Wales — and their continued support has helped us take on some of Wales’ most complex and characterful buildings.”

Over the past decade, Loft Co has led the regeneration of a host of landmark buildings across South Wales.

Key schemes include:

Tramshed, Cardiff

Pumphouse, Barry

Workspace, Penarth

Jennings Building, Porthcawl

Goodsheds, Barry

Newport Market

Albert Hall, Swansea

The developments have created more than 500 long-term jobs, the firm said, as well as supporting more than 100 independent businesses.