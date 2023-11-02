Rise and Shine in Monmouthshire

Venture Graduates are ready to rise and shine – this time, in Monmouthshire.

It’s difficult to grow your business and find the right talent to support your enterprise growth. Venture understands how growing pains can affect your business and make it difficult to fill skills gaps within your organisation. We’re here to help you find the right people with the right skills to safeguard your future success.

Join us at Glen Yr Afon House Hotel in Usk for a Business Breakfast session to learn more about how Venture Graduates can help you attract and retain talent – with zero cost to you.

Expert Advice and Sector Skills Support

Venture Graduates will kickstart the event with Graduate Development Officer, Geraldine O’Sullivan, who will discuss Venture’s Graduate Programme.

She says,

“Venture Graduates understand what employers need in the recruitment process – we have appointed nearly 200 graduates to businesses across the region and know how to match the right talent to the right business. “Rise and Shine will give you an informative overview to Venture’s work and highlight the region’s vast graduate talent pool that has the potential to support and develop alongside your organisation.”

Cyber Innovation Hub will present on all things cybersecurity, including why it is important to protect the digital information stored and transmitted on your systems.

Business Monmouthshire and Monmouthshire Employment and Skills will both be providing specialist business support.

Business Monmouthshire will provide targeted advice and support for local businesses in the region, whilst Monmouthshire Employment and Skills will offer key skills advice and signpost skills opportunities available for your organisation.

James Woodcock, Business Insights Manager at Business Monmouthshire, adds:

“The Rise & Shine Breakfast provides a great opportunity for businesses in Monmouthshire to find out how they can benefit from the Venture Graduate Programme and to meet a range of other organisations providing support to local businesses.”

Encouraging Discussion and Learning

The presentations will end with a Q & A Panel with Venture Graduates and employers who have taken part in Venture’s fully funded recruitment and development programme.

The panel will open up discussions to show you how Venture have helped businesses recruit the right talent for the organisation – and how you can work with Venture to do the same.

Rise and Shine in Monmouthshire – FREE business breakfast networking event

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 08:30 – 10:30

The Glen Yr Afon House Hotel