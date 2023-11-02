Caredig Housing Association Provides A Further 12 Affordable Homes in Swansea

Caredig, a community based Housing Association situated in Swansea, have completed a development project transforming former farm land in Trallwn, Swansea, now known as Trallwn Farm Close into new homes.

Being community based, Caredig has a clear mission to create strong, vibrant and resilient communities, where people can live active, fulfilling, lives – living independently and safely. The new development adds twelve new homes to their current portfolio and supports their ambitious programme of delivering 700 affordable, energy efficient homes over the next 10 years.

All twelve homes, both one and two bedroom, with 4 specifically adapted for disabled users, have been designed to meet the Welsh Government’s Design Quality requirements and achieve the highest energy rating of EPC A. The development is built to lifetime home standards and has also achieved a Secure by Design Gold Standard Certificate.

The new homes are funded by private finance from Caredig and Welsh Government (via its Social Housing Grant Programme), constructed by Castell Group and working in partnership with the City and County of Swansea.

By working in collaboration with Swansea Council, Caredig has been able to offer homes to residents that, through medical reasons, were not able to stay in their current home and therefore prevented them from becoming homeless.

The funding from Welsh Government for this development has also contributed to installing a rain garden that grows wildflowers and assists with drainage, hedgehog openings have been created in fence panels and a bat box has been provided for endangered species intervention.

Marcia Sinfield, Chief Executive of Caredig, said:

“Caredig are delighted to have worked in partnership with Castell to provide these much needed, energy efficient homes. Our thanks to Welsh Government and Swansea Council for supporting the scheme. At Caredig we want to create great places for people to live and work. The Trallwn Farm site is a fabulous example of achieving this through like-minded organisations, working together and we are delighted with the final results, as were the tenants moving into these homes.”

Councilor Ryland Doyle said: