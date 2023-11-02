Morgans Family Butchers to Judge New Beef Rib Competition at the Winter Fair



The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is excited to announce a brand-new beef rib competition to the Butchery Section of the upcoming Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

A highlight of the winter fatstock season, the Winter Fair will be opening its gates on Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th November. As well as various meat products, hampers, and dressed poultry, this year a new beef rib competition will be introduced. With prize money, rosettes and awards all up for grabs, butchers, farmers and meat producers have much to gain in entering the new class and taking part in the auction to really showcase their wares to the public.

Judging and kindly sponsoring the newly added beef rib class will be father and son, Arwyn and Steve Morgans, of Morgans Family Butchers. Located in the heart of Mid Wales, Morgans Family Butchers have a long history of providing traditional, top-quality meat products and condiments, from their two shops situated in Brecon and Builth Wells.

Although both have expertly judged many meat product competitions before, this will be the first time the father and son have judged together.

“What a privilege it is for me to be judging this competition with my father, who I deem my best friend.” said Steve Morgans. “The industry has faced many challenges over the years, and we have evolved and diversified our business to accommodate the modern needs of today’s customers whilst still keeping those traditional butchering practices alive.” “I am so looking forward to judging this competition and most of all for our community to support it and to showcase the retail industry as a whole.”

Competitors can enter in either the heifer or steer class, and the judges will be looking for a four-bone of forerib cut from a nine-bone forequarter. All steers and heifers must be under 30 months of age. Judging will commence at 5pm on Monday 27th November, with the auction taking place the following day at 10:30am.

If you are interested in entering this new competition, or any of the classes in the Butchery Section please go to our website to view the schedule or to enter. Entries close on Monday 6th November.

For further information about the Winter Fair or to buy tickets, please visit our website.