Riello UPS Announces Merger With Constant Power Services & Powertecnique

Riello UPS Ltd, the UK subsidiary of the globally renowned Italian UPS manufacturer RPS SpA, has officially announced its merger with Constant Power Services and Powertecnique.

This strategic merger, which will take effect from Wednesday 1 January 2025, aims to enhance service offerings, expand customer support, and drive innovation in the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) industry. The merged company will be headed up out of Wrexham Industrial Estate.

The firm says that integrating the strengths, expertise, and resources of Constant Power Services and Powertecnique into the already well-established Riello UPS brand will create a unified entity that is better positioned to meet evolving customer needs.

Upon implementation of the merger at the start of next year, the number of Riello UPS employees will more than double from its current figure of just under 90 to more than 180, with engineering resource specifically more than trebling.

In addition to the 27,500 square foot Riello UPS headquarters in Wrexham, the unified company will have a nationwide presence thanks to its two offices in the south of England, plus another facility in Scotland.

Leo Craig, Managing Director of Riello UPS, said: