Rare Opportunity Arises to Purchase a Renowned Upland Livestock Farm in North Wales

A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase a substantial, renowned, upland livestock farm, near Glyn Ceiriog, Llangollen in north Wales which offers a wealth of opportunities for the buyer.

Caedicws farm is on the market for £1,800,000 with leading rural agents, Roger Parry & Partners. The farm comprises a three-bedroom detached dwelling, a range of stone traditional buildings as well as more modern agricultural buildings and approximately 235 acres (95 ha) of agricultural land.

Tudor Watkins, Partner with Roger Parry & Partners said,

“We are proudly favoured to market this exciting sale which offers a unique opportunity for buyers to purchase a farm that provides a variety of opportunities including agriculture, amenity, equestrian and tourism. The property benefits from outstanding views over the Ceiriog Valley and the surrounding area and is located on the Ceiriog Trail.”

Caedicws Farm is located in an elevated position above the Ceiriog Valley. The property is situated one mile from the village of Glyn Ceiriog which has a post office, primary school, village shop, doctor’s surgery and pubs/hotels. For a wider range of amenities, the market town of Oswestry is approximately nine miles away.

The large, detached, stone farmhouse comes with character features throughout. The farmhouse requires renovation and lends itself to make the ideal farm family home, or provide an excellent tourism opportunity.

The farm benefits from a particularly impressive and extensive range of outbuildings which are centred around the farmyard. The courtyard range of traditional, stone-walled, farm buildings are suitable for conversion into a number of uses including residential and tourism, subject to obtaining the relevant planning consent. There’s also a machinery and implements storage building as well as multiple sheds for housing livestock.

The land extends to 232.47 acres (94 ha) and comprises four separate blocks which are split only by the minor council highway providing excellent access to the field parcels. The land is predominantly flat/gently undulating throughout, except only for one field parcel to the west of the farmyard extending to 40.78 acres (16.50 hectares) being steep hill land with its own separate access to the west by Afon Ceiriog. The grassland is suitable for grazing or fodder conservation, with some parcels being suitable for an arable rotation, if desired, having previously grown corn.

The particulars are available on Roger Parry & Partners website.

Viewing of the farm is strictly by appointment through Roger Parry & Partners. Please contact Tudor Watkins or Amy Thomas in the Welshpool office to arrange a viewing. Telephone: 01938 554499 or email: [email protected]