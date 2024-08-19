Rali Ceredigion 2024: Community Engagement Brings Rally Spirit to Mid and West Wales

JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion is not just a motorsport event; it's a celebration of community, education, and sustainability. In the lead-up to the rally weekend on 30 August to 01 September, 2024, the event organisers have been actively engaging with local schools and communities to foster a spirit of involvement and excitement.

JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion team has been actively visiting schools across Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, and has launched a competition for schools to win up to £1,000 to spend on environmental projects. There is also a competition for children to design one of the rally cars that will take place in this year’s event. The school visits have been focused on safety, sustainability, and community involvement.

In a joint statement, Councillor Hazel Evans Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Carmarthenshire County Council and Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Economy and Regeneration, said:

“In Rali Ceredigion 2024, we see a fantastic opportunity to unite our communities and showcase the very best of Mid and West Wales. By engaging with local schools and businesses, Rali Ceredigion is not only fostering a spirit of excitement and collaboration but also emphasising our commitment to sustainability and boosting our economy. This event is a chance to put our area on the map and highlight our region's unique offerings to a global audience.”

As an official FIA European Rally Championship event, Rali Ceredigion will attract top rally teams and drivers from across the globe, bringing a wider, international audience to our area.

Get Involved as a Business

There will be an increased amount of visitors to the area, in person and online, which your business may benefit from, whether that’s a rise in sales, bookings or engagement. Local businesses are an integral part of JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion, and there are numerous ways you can get involved. Here are some ideas:

Create a special Rally-themed menu for visiting fans: Feature dishes like a ‘Rali Burger’ on your menu.

Rally-themed window displays: Decorate your shop front to reflect the rally spirit.

Social media: Promote the rally on your social media channels, share updates, and engage with the rally's official and local authority social media accounts. #RaliCeredigion2024

These initiatives not only showcase community spirit but also offer visitors a unique experience, encouraging them to explore and support local businesses.

“Watching the rally last year was an unforgettable experience. The beauty of Mid Wales is unparalleled, and the local people and businesses were incredibly welcoming. I can't wait to return this year and experience it all over again!”— Rali Ceredigion 2023 spectator.

Rali Ceredigion is more than just a race; it's a community event that brings people together, promotes sustainability, and showcases the best of Mid Wales. For more information on how to get involved, whether as a spectator, volunteer, or business supporter, please visit www.raliceredigion.co.uk.

Plan Your Visit

For comprehensive details on the event schedule, road closures, and spectator zones, visit www.raliceredigion.co.uk. Follow us on social media for live updates and join the conversation using #RaliCeredigion2024.

Staying for longer in the area? There are many beautiful places to discover. Visit Darganfod Ceredigion for inspiration for your stay, www.discoverceredigion.wales.

Join us for an unforgettable weekend of rally excitement and discover the best of Wales with Rali Ceredigion 2024!

The event is being supported by Ceredigion County Council and partially funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund from the UK Government.