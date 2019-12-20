Property Owners Helping to Spruce up Buildings in Rhyl

More than 50 town centre properties in Rhyl have been spruced up in the past 12 months.

Last year, as part of the Rhyl Vision document, Denbighshire County Council surveyed businesses, residents and visitors to find out what they thought about the town and what changes they would like to see.

The majority felt improvements to the appearance of the town were needed and acting on this feedback, the Council initiated a project to address concerns and has been working closely with local businesses and landlords.

The Council launched a plan to ensure buildings which have fallen into a poor state and are in need of renovating are improved by their owners, contributing towards making the town more welcoming and attracting investment, tourists and shoppers.

So far 50 buildings have been improved since the project was launched in October last year, while refurbishment work is either on-going or planned on another 17 properties.

Work has included repainting windows and render, renewal of broken glazing, refurbishment of business signage and security shutters and the removal of weeds growing out of buildings.

Cllr Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council, said:

“This project has been running for a year and the feedback we have been getting from businesses and residents has been extremely positive, they can see the difference this is making. “I would like to thank the owners and occupiers of buildings that have been renovated on the good example they are setting and on working in partnership with the Council. “There are clear long-term benefits for property owners and businesses by improving their properties and bringing them up to higher standards. “This work forms part of the Rhyl Vision document which will create a modern, distinctive seaside town that meets the needs of its community and gives people from in and outside Rhyl a reason to visit. “It is based on the issues highlighted by local people and the suggestions, solutions and ideas they have put forward.”

Officers from the Council’s Planning and Public Protection Service will continue to assess town centre properties and work with property owners to deliver guidance and when necessary, formal planning enforcement powers can be used.

The Council itself is investing in key buildings in the town centre which it has purchased for redevelopment to provide new high quality apartments and space for smaller businesses to get off the ground.